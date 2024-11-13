The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints Expands Light The World Giving Machines To More Than 100 Locations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Beyond Traditional Giving: New Ways to Give Back This Holiday Season

Giving Machines in 106 cities across 13 countries on five continents - including the first Giving Machines in Africa and Asia.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints today announced the global launch of its 2024 Light the World Giving Machines initiative, for the first time, surpassing 100 locations worldwide . Since 2017, these Giving Machines have offered people of all ages and backgrounds a unique way to contribute directly to those in need, making charitable giving more accessible and inclusive than ever.

The Giving Machines

Continue Reading

Rather than purchasing goods for themselves, participants can buy items such as meals, clothing, school supplies, livestock, and hygiene kits to benefit those in need. Each item represents a donation to a specific charitable cause or organization. The Giving Machines are part of the Church's annual Light the World initiative, encouraging acts of kindness and service to spread goodwill during the Christmas season.

"Light the World has evolved to become much more than a holiday message. It is a call to action, worldwide, extending the invitation to follow the example of Jesus Christ in sharing light, love, kindness and service," said Elder Gary E. Stevenson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. "Just as angels declared words of great joy at His birth, we too, can be angels in the lives of others, as we extend the love of Jesus Christ to people near and far."

Simple Ways to Give this Holiday Season

This year, giving will be made even easier, with the installation of Giving Machines in 106 cities across 13 countries on five continents - including the first Giving Machines in Africa and Asia. With planned installation in more than 100 international locations, this year, Giving Machines will be available in more locations than ever before, providing opportunities for people to participate in new and convenient ways. Whether a large or small purchase, each donation made through the Giving Machines is directly given to an individual in need, providing a simple way for all to support a trusted and impactful charitable cause as part of their holiday giving.

Since 2017, the Giving Machines have been available to the public as part of the Light the World initiative, these familiar vending machines work in reverse, instead of buying something for ourselves, we can donate items to lift and bless people across the world," commented President Camille N. Johnson the Relief Society General President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Driving Impact through Holiday Giving

Since 2017 millions of items have been donated, their value exceeding US $32 million. With each object purchase and donation, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all program operational expenses. This ensures that 100% of every donation is used to provide those in need with the item a generous donor has purchased for them.

In addition to individual donations, participating nonprofits are able use up to 10% of their Giving Machine receipts to cover overhead expenses. More than 500 local and international nonprofit organizations are participating in this year's Giving Machine initiative. Among the items available for donation include food, shelter, clothing, healthcare, education, job and career training, and livestock. In many locations, visitors will have the option to purchase one of everything by entering "777."

In November and December 2023, an estimated 600,000 individuals visited Giving Machines in Australia, Canada, Guatemala, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, and the United States, contributing US $10.4 million.

To learn more about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, please visit .

CONTACT: Chris Moore, 801-783-9791, [email protected]



SOURCE The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED