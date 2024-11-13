Chennai Rains Today: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu Districts, Will There Be A School Holiday?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai rains today: Tamil Nadu's capital and other cities have witnessed heavy rainfall over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the state on Thursday and Friday.

However, parts of Chennai are likely to receive moderate rainfall throughout Thursday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Despite heavy rainfall in the city over the past few days and rainfall warnings in the city for today, there will be no school holiday in Chennai , reported Hindustan Times. All the schools and other educational institutions will remain functional on Thursday, November 14.

The city received heavy rainfall on Tuesday night, and according to the IMD bulletin, several isolated parts of the capital city are likely to witness heavy downpours on Thursday as well. Weather in the city is likely to remain partly cloudy, with 24 degree Celsius of minimum temperature and 30 degree Celsius of maximum temperature.

According to the RMC bulletin, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in twenty-three districts on Thursday, including Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, etc.

Other areas mentioned in IMD's heavy rainfall warning are Kallakuruchi, Tiruvannamalai, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Villupuram, Sivaganga, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari districts, and Karaikal.

Chennai rains today: IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and parts of Karnataka.

Due to the possibility of heavy rainfall on Thursday, the IMD has issued an alert for Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu , Puducherry and Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and south Interior Karnataka.

These states are receiving heavy rainfall because of the presence of a low-pressure weather system over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The system is leading to heavy rainfall at the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Chennai.

The situation is likely to remain same till November 16 as the system is expected to move closer to the coastal areas of the state and bring heavy rainfall to the central and southern parts of Tamil Nadu.