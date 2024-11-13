Trump Picks Tulsi Gabbard, Iraq Veteran Who Called Democrats 'Elitist Warmongers,' As Intelligence Director 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald J has selected Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman turned Republican, as the new director of national intelligence. Trump praised Gabbar 's experience as a veteran and her“broad support in both Parties” when announcing her appointment.

Also Read | Trump Jr. doubles down on Ukraine funding cuts, mocks Zelenskyy

Along with John Ratcliffe, Donald Trump's choice to lead the CIA, Tulsi Gabbard would be a top intelligence adviser to the White House.

Gabbard is set to oversee 18 spy agencies a nd be responsible for preparing the President-elect Donald Trump's Daily Brief, when he assumes office for a second term. A Daily Brief is a written intelligence summary assembled each morning.

A spokeswoman for Trump said Gabbard was picked to help with the preparations in part because of her 2019 attacks on Kamala Harris during the Democratic primaries. In a debate that July, Gabbard accused Harris of hypocrisy in how she had helped enforce marijuana laws.



Tulsi Gabbard had briefly ran for president as a Democrat in 2020-endorsed Donald Trump in August and joined his transition team shortly after. Gabbard was briefly considered by Trump as a possible running mate for US Presidential Elections.



Tulsi Gabbard, a Samoan American, represented Hawaii in Congress from 2013 to 2021 While in Congress, Tulsi Gabbard rose to prominence for criticizing the Barack Obama administration for how it discussed terrorism in the Middle East and Islamic extremism.



Tulsi Gabbard left the Democratic Party in 2022 to become an independent, saying at the time that Democrats were an“elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness,” before joining the Republican Party this October. Tulsi Gabbard has long been a critic of US foreign policy-recently criticizing US aid to Ukraine-and The New York Times reported her selection as director of intelligence indicates Trump's intention to give foreign policy roles to those“deeply skeptical of the effectiveness of US military intervention abroad.”

| What did Donald Trump and Joe Biden talk about in their meeting?| Kai Trump's vlog gives rare glimpse of election night at Mar-a-Lago