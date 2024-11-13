Asia Pacific Foundation Of Canada Brings Partnering For Sustainability: The Canadian Women-Only Business Mission To Taiwan

With strong support from the public and private sectors, the Mission is part of APF Canada's 2023-2025 women-only mission series, Northeast X Southeast: Advancing Partnerships Between Canada and Asia , and will bring together Canadian women entrepreneurs with their counterparts and businesses in Taiwan with a focus on the technology and innovation sectors.

This year's Mission will promote gender inclusion in the economy with the goal of women's economic advancement, support small and medium-sized enterprises, explore bilateral and regional trade issues, and catalyze international business partnerships, bringing 29 delegates to Taiwan. Delegates will participate in personalized business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking, company pitches, and networking opportunities.

APF Canada invites the media and other interested parties to join us in Taipei on November 18 (12:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. at the National Taiwan University) for the Inclusive Futures: Partnering for Sustainable Innovation public symposium featuring insights from industry experts from Canada and Taiwan across three panels:





Inclusive Leadership Driving Gender Economic Advancement

Changemakers: Women Disrupting with Innovation Indigenous Economies: Prosperity Through International Trade

Speakers at the Taipei Symposium include:

