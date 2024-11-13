GCC Emergency Ctr.: Improving Reaction To Emergencies, Crises Necessity
11/13/2024 7:25:54 PM
KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Improving reactionary measures against emergencies and crises is necessary for all countries in the region, Head of the GCC Emergency Management Center, part of the GCC Secretariat, Brigadier Dr. Rashed Al-Marri said on Wednesday.
Speaking to KUNA at the conclusion of the four-day high level meeting with the International Atomic energy Agency (IAEA), Dr. Al-Marri affirmed that the event successfully came out with decisions that would speedup measures against catastrophes and crises.
He took the chance to commend the support by the GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi, saying that it lead to several achievements for the center as well as bolster cooperation amongst members.
The meeting with the IAEA had resulted in increasing readiness to counter nuclear and radioactive emergencies, he added.
Future events with the IAEA and upcoming activities of the center were focused upon during the meeting, Dr. Al-Marri revealed. (end)
