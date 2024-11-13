Trump, Biden Meeting At White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President-elect Donald arrived at the White House for a meeting with the current President Joe Biden to discuss the transition process leading up to the inauguration day.

The meeting is taking place in the Oval Office at the initiative of President Biden, as reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Welcome, welcome back," Biden told Trump at the start of their meeting

The two leaders then shook hands.

Trump responded: "Politics is tough, and it's, in many cases, not a very nice world but it is a nice world today. And I appreciate it very much."

It is expected that Biden and Trump will spend some time behind closed doors, after which they may issue statements.

Before arriving at the White House, Trump met with Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives. He delivered a speech to lawmakers, emphasizing that he had managed to turn the election in his favor and secure victories in traditionally blue (Democratic-leaning) states.

"Isn't it nice to win? It's nice to win. It's always nice to win," Trump said. "The House did very well."

He also joked with lawmakers that he "can't get rid of" Elon Musk, whom he had recently appointed as co-chair of the newly created Ministry of Government Efficiency. According to those present, Trump called Musk "a great American."

Meanwhile, the White House confirmed that both President-elect Donald Trump and future First Lady Melania Trump were invited. However, Melania declined the traditional invitation from Jill Biden without providing a reason.

As reported by Ukrinform, Democrats have acknowledged Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election. According to official procedures, the result must be confirmed by the Electoral College, with the U.S. Congress making the final certification. The inauguration of thePresident-elect is scheduled for January 20. Additionally, it is expected that Republicans will gain control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress.