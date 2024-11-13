Trump Set To Appoint Special Envoy For Peace Talks On Ukraine Media Reports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly planning to appoint a special envoy to lead negotiations on behalf of the United States to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Fox News Digita on Wednesday, citing multiple sources.

"You're going to see a very senior special envoy, someone with a lot of credibility, who will be given a task to find a resolution, to get to a peace settlement," one of the sources said.

No additional details were provided regarding the potential candidate or the specific powers this official would hold.

At the same time, it was noted that President-elect Donald Trump is announcing names for his new administration "at lightning pace."

As reported by Ukrinform, from 2017 to 2019, Kurt Volker served as the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine negotiations during Trump's previous administration.