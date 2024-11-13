U.S. Strengthening Partnerships In Asia To Counter Russia-North Korea Alliance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States expressed growing concern over the deepening multifaceted cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by U.S. Under Secretary of State Bonnie Jenkins during her participation in a forum on nuclear in Romania, as reported by First Pos .

“We don't have anything definitive ... in terms of nuclear going from Russia to the DPRK (North Korea), but obviously we have an overall concern about the developing relationship between the two countries,” Jenkins said.

In her view, North Korea's support for Russia's war economy highlighted the need to strengthen partnerships in Asia, particularly with South Korea and Japan.“There's working with like-minded countries to make it very obvious and very clear in the international community how much of a concern it is,” the Under Secretary of State emphasized.

She added that the US is enhancing its commitments to allies South Korea and Japan through extended deterrence talks to reassure them of Washington's“ironclad commitments” to their defense.

As previously reported, South Korea's National Intelligence Service confirmed that North Korean military personnel have already been involved in combat against Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region.