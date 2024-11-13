Russian Drone Attacks Industrial Facility In Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have struck an industrial facility in the Myrhorod district, Poltava region, with a drone.

Poltava Region Governor Filip Pronin said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties," he said.

On November 13, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone on an ambulance that was evacuating wounded civilians in the village of Stanislav, Kherson region. The medical vehicle was destroyed.