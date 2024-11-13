Russian Drone Attacks Industrial Facility In Poltava Region
Date
11/13/2024 7:16:16 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have struck an industrial facility in the Myrhorod district, Poltava region, with a drone.
Poltava Region Governor Filip Pronin said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties," he said.
On November 13, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone on an ambulance that was evacuating wounded civilians in the village of Stanislav, Kherson region. The medical vehicle was destroyed.
MENAFN13112024000193011044ID1108883856
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.