Russia Trying To Expand Its Offensive In Kupiansk Sector - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Oleksandr Syrskyi delivered a report on the situation in the Donetsk region.

The head of state announced this in his nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

"Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi delivered a report: the frontline, and most attention is focused on the Donetsk region. As well as the occupier's attempts to expand their offensive, especially in the Kupiansk direction," he said.

Zelensky highlighted the efforts of Ukrainian combat brigades, which have shown their tremendous courage and effectiveness these days, including the 24th separate mechanized brigade, the 44th separate artillery brigade, the 60th and the 65th separate mechanized brigades, the 68th separate jaeger brigade, the 102nd, the 124th and the 126th separate territorial defense brigades, the 128th separate mountain assault brigade and the 406th separate artillery brigade, and the 126th territorial defense brigade, the 128th separate mountain assault and 406th separate artillery brigades.

Zelensky also thanked air defense soldiers who protect the sky.

"Every night, every day, they shoot down Russian Shahed drones and missiles. This morning, they intercepted Russian ballistics. This is significant. Every such success means saving the lives of our people," he said.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is grateful to all of its partners who help it with anti-missiles and air defense systems.

He said that his team is currently working to further increase supplies from Ukraine's partners – both missiles and defense systems, as well as everything the country needs to strengthen mobile fire teams.

"The strategic goal is to reach a practical level of cooperation with our partners that will enable us to produce the air defense systems and anti-missiles we need here in Ukraine," he said.