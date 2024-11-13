Biden Tells Trump Why It Is Important To Support Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Continuing support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russian aggression and strengthening European allies is in the national security interest of the United States and this prevents America from being dragged into a new war.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that President Joe Biden expressed such a position during a meeting with President-elect Donald on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"President Biden reinforced his view that the United States standing with Ukraine on an ongoing basis is in our national security interest," Sullivan said.

He noted that a strong and stable Europe standing up to aggressors and dictators and pushing back against their aggression is "vital to ensuring that we don't end up getting dragged directly into a war, which has happened obviously twice in the 20th century on the European continent."

Sullivan also stressed that the White House administration, led by Joe Biden, will continue to make these arguments to the transition team both publicly and privately. Also, according to him, the Biden team will explain the importance of continuing aid to Ukraine within the limits of the funds approved by Congress, since most of it serves as an investment in jobs in the United States for the production of weapons for Ukraine.

Sullivan called it the responsibility of the current White House national security team to convey to the next administration how important it is to ensure the strongest possible position for Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.

Photo: CBS News