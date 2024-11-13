Biden Administration To Provide Significant Military Support To Ukraine Before End Of His Term - Sybiha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will provide substantial military support to Ukraine before the end of his term.

Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha said this on Ukrainian television after talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels, Ukrinform reports.

"During my visit to Brussels, I had a number of important meetings and one of the key ones was a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. These were productive negotiations. We discussed the implementation of all agreements reached at the level of leaders when President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington last September. And we have a specific confirmation regarding military aid," Sybiha said.

He noted that the current U.S. administration planned to transfer significant amounts of military aid to Ukraine in the last weeks of its term.

"We discussed this in detail with my counterpart. All weapons under Presidential Drawdown Authority as well as payments for all contracts for the production of weapons envisaged by the Ukraine support program. I received such assurances during the meeting with Antony Blinken," the minister said.

Additionally, he said that he had discussed with Blinken the issue of long-range strikes on military targets deep inside Russia and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

"We are cautiously optimistic here," Sybiha said.

Sybiha and Blinken met in Brussels on Wednesday, November 13.