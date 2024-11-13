English UFO Expert Calls On The UK Government To Hold It's Own UFO Hearings Before Christmas!

(MENAFN- Pressat) UFO expert and film-maker Mark Christopher Lee inspired by the hearings today in the US is calling for the UK Prime Sir Keir Starmer to have similar UFO hearing on the English Parliament. He adds that we need UFO hearings in the UK's House of Commons before Christmas.

Lee states;

"This is not fringe conspiracy theories anymore. The UK's politicians need to take this seriously. The public deserves to know the truth. We are closer than ever to finding evidence of intelligent life in our galaxy - are we prepared for first contact? This will create a new galactic era of politics - Exo politics and will need new thinking a

He is also calling on the UK's top scientists and academics to take UFOs seriously and start a campaign for UFO disclosure, similar to the efforts being made in the United States.

Lee states:

"UFOs or UAPs as they are now known are taken very seriously in the US both by notable scientists such as Prof Avi Loeb from Harvard and by politicians, with both Republican and Democrats calling for the US Government to release the truth about UFOs. We need the same in the UK scientists and politicians need to step up - there is something unidentified in the skies that people are seeing all over the world it's not a jokey thing anymore."

Lee's latest film The King Of UFOs is out on Amazon Prime is about the Royal Family's interest in UFOs and looks at the role that King Charles as head of state could play with regards to UFO disclosure. Lee adds:

"King Charles could ask for a briefing by his ministers on UFOs and discreetly enquire about what is in the so called X Files and find out what the truth is. From making this film we know that the King has a huge interest in UFO and other worldly matters. The King should use his position top push for the release of the British X Files - the public deserves to know the truth."

Lee's new film which is out in December - The Rendelsham UFO - The British Roswell - will show evidence of a UFO landing on British soil and also that the truth was covered up by the the British government.



The King Of UFOs is now streaming on Amazon Prime and Tubi.

