SHENZHEN, CHINA - OutReach Newswire 12 November 2024 - With the theme of 'Shaping a smarter and greener tomorrow,' global solutions provider Arrow Electronics organized its annual Arrow Showcase event today in Shenzhen, a sci-tech and advanced hub in China's Greater Bay Area (GBA) region.







Arrow Electronics Brings Engineering and Supply Chain Capabilities for a Broader Ecosystem across GBA

The event featured over 100 innovative products and solutions tailored for edge AI, e-mobility, green energy, and smart industrial and manufacturing applications across various market sectors. The event drew hundreds of technology companies, manufacturers, solution providers, and tech startups from the GBA region.

Industry data forecasts that the Asia-Pacific industrial IoT market to reach US$135 billion by 2030[1]. To support tech companies and startups in accelerating their idea-to-product commercialization journey, Arrow has collaborated with several tech startup incubators in the GBA. These include XbotPark , a global startup incubator focused on robotics and smart hardware, and the Hong Kong Center for Construction Robotics (HKCRC), a scientific research and entrepreneurship platform committed to bringing robotics, automation, and AI technologies into the construction industry to promote its advancement.

Led by Haozhen Li , a project lead at HKCRC, the rebar-tying robot was one of the intelligent construction technology products showcased. This robot, equipped with advanced AI and sensing technologies, can automatically identify and tie rebar nodes, switch tracks, and avoid obstacles. Its enhanced capability to tie nodes in just five seconds with 99.6% accuracy significantly helps improve worker safety, especially for those handling hazardous tasks. The compact design also makes it easy to transport and install in various settings, including infrastructure construction, prefabricated factories, and more.

'I'm thrilled to be involved in the research and development of high-tech projects that utilize robotics and automation technologies. These innovations are driving the transformation of the traditional construction industry from labor-intensive to technology-driven. Thanks to global technology companies like Arrow, aspiring researchers are given entrepreneurial opportunities and support to become entrepreneurs,' said Haozhen Li.

Two other noteworthy innovative products showcased include an IoT-enabled smart flatness meter that digitally assesses the flatness, levelness, and verticality of construction sites, and a handheld LiDAR scanner created by Skyland Innovation, a tech startup committed to merging cutting-edge robotics with advanced 3D reconstruction technologies.

'As we enhance our robotic product offerings and scale up our business, we are excited to be able to access Arrow's advanced electronic components, design engineering resources, and go-to-market support. With the support of HKCRC and global technology companies like Arrow, we can leverage ecosystem resources to reach a broader market and maximize our growth potential with our advanced robotics and 3D reconstruction technology solutions,' said Jie Pan , CEO of Skyland Innovation.

Autonomous and intelligent devices are transforming the smart manufacturing industry by enhancing efficiency, productivity, and safety. These devices, showcased at the event, feature smart power management, advanced motor control, and AI-imaging technologies, allowing them to perform complex tasks with minimal human intervention. Additionally, AI-powered systems are employed for predictive maintenance, quality control, and real-time data analysis, enabling manufacturers to make informed decisions and improve overall operational efficiency.

The event also highlighted various mobility and electrification solutions, including battery management systems , matrix headlamps, interior lighting, automotive MCU boards, gateways and clusters, ultra-wideband, telematics boxes, traction inverters, and onboard chargers.

'The proliferation of AI-powered technology, increasing industrial automation and digitization, the electrification of everything, and the demand for energy-efficient and miniature devices are driving the demand for semiconductors as well as interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components,' said Jacqueline Leung , Arrow's president for its Greater China components business. 'We recognize that engineering resources and capabilities are essential for startups and innovators to maximize their business potential. We are committed to continuing our collaboration with tech incubation communities such as XbotPark and HKCRC to empower innovators and entrepreneurs to overcome technological and supply chain challenges and bring their impactful and innovative ideas to market faster.'

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow's portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.



