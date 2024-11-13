?Power Up Sustainable Fashion Business? Asia's Grand Event Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) Returns From 26-28 November



3 Classic Hong Kong-themed Fashion Shows to revisit old Estates, Kai Tak Airport and Kowloon Walled City

The First 'Fashion Summit Lifestyle Pop-up Shop' staged in 5 areas to showcase transnational fashion creativity, the unveiling The Amazing Cut creations + 13 Italian and Hong Kong sustainable fashion collections 20 industry heavyweights gather at International Summit to discuss development strategies for sustainable fashion

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire 13 November 2024 - The annual Asian fashion showcase Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2024 will be held from 26-28 November with the theme of 'Power Up Sustainable Fashion Business', continuing the 2023 theme of 'Sustainable Movement'. Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2024 is organised by the Clothing Industry Training Authority (CITA) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency as a programme of the Hong Kong Fashion Fest which is presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The event includes an International Conference at the Hong Kong Palace Museum on the first day and three fashion shows at Kai Tak AIRSIDE. Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) is committed to introducing new thinking and ways of integrating sustainability concepts into fashion from home and abroad to the local fashion industry; and at the same time, consolidating Hong Kong's position as a creative fashion hub through fashion shows, exhibitions and seminars.







In response to this year's theme, Hong Kong must strive to practice sustainable development in day-to-day business and establish new business models. Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) will be launching the first 'Fashion Summit Lifestyle Pop-up Shop' from 1-30 November at GATE33 Gallery at Kai Tak's AIRSIDE to encourage and support Hong Kong and international designers to run sustainable fashion businesses. On exhibit and available for pre-order at the pop-up shop will be designs that combine history, culture and fashion trends. At the same time, creations by finalists of Amazing Cut, Hong Kong's first fashion design reality TV competition show, will be unveiled, giving visitors the opportunity to experience Hong Kong's new fashion force. On 26 November, an International Conference will explore sustainable fashion development trends and innovative solutions in Hong Kong, China and beyond from multiple angles. And from 27-28 November, three finale shows will round up this year's event. The shows are themed on Hong Kong's nostalgic pastTime Traveller, Capture the Time and Local Powergiving 15 renowned international and local designers along with emerging local designers the opportunity to display their creativity and designs to showcase Hong Kong's fashionable legacy across generations.

3 Classic Hong Kong-themed Fashion Show

Exploring Old Housing Estates, Kai Tak Airport and Kowloon Walled City through Fashion

From 27-28 November, Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) will be staging three fashion shows over two days themed on Hong Kong's nostalgic past, bringing together 15 leading and young designers from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Italy and Russia. With the themes of Time Traveller, Capture the Time and Local Power, the three shows will present up to 180 creations that combine sustainable fashion, history and culture. With a stage created by generative AI, visitors will be led into a time tunnel to enjoy a visually stunning fashion feast of cultural heritage. Register for free tickets now to witness the creative ideas and latest developments in sustainable fashion from designers from various countries and regions!

The Three Fashion Shows at Fashion Summit (Hong Kong)

International Fashion Show Time Traveller

Background: Kai Tak Airport 100th Anniversary

Introduction: Internationally renowned designers have created all new collections for the theme 'Time Traveller' using fashion as a cultural carrier to connect different nationalities. As the predecessor of AIRSIDE, Kai Tak Airport will become the boarding gate to the gateway of time and space, leading the audience through the past and present to look back at the historical changes of Kai Tak and travel to Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, Shanghai's Bund, Cambodia's Angkor Wat, Italy's Milan Cathedral, Russia's Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood, and other famous landmarks around the world.

Participating Designers (in no particular order): Natacha Van (Cambodia), Gilberto Calzolari (Italy), Igor Gulyaev (Russia), Kev Yiu (Hong Kong), Shie Lyu (China)

Date: 27th November (Wed)

Time: 1800-1900

Venue: 40th Floor, AIRSIDE

Hong Kong Young Designer Fashion Show Capture the Time

Background: Hong Kong Estates Hot Spots

Introduction: Old housing estates not only bear witness to the development and changes of Hong Kong society, but also carry precious memories of countless Hong Kongers. A group of young Hong Kong designers will use their extraordinary creativity to present significant moments in their lives through fashion, inviting the audience to revisit characteristic housing estates in East Kowloon's Choi Hung, Ngau Tau Kok, Kwon Tong among others and stop by old cafes, neighbourhood stores, game arcades and other shops to showcase the unique fashion aesthetics of Hong Kong designers to the world.

Participating Designers (in no particular order): Jesse Lee, Ferrando Chan, WaiYee Cheung, Jasmine Leung, Tiger Chung

Date: 28th November (Thu)

Time: 1500-1600

Venue: 40th Floor, AIRSIDE

Hong Kong Brand Fashion Show Local Power

Background: The Neon Lights of Kowloon Walled City

Introduction: As one of the most densely populated areas in Hong Kong, the former Kowloon Walled City nurtured many well-known Hong Kong brands and knockoff factories. Its intricate alleys and colourful neon signs also hold within it the beauty of the city and how the world recognizes Hong Kong. Today, to promote the spirit of Hong Kong design, a number of local fashion brands will present fashion designs that blend Chinese and Western cultures to the world.

Participating brands (in no particular order): V VISSI, Virtue, Sparkle By Karen Chan, Byebuy Market, Classics Anew

Date: 28th November (Thu)

Time: 1800-1900

Venue: 40th Floor, AIRSIDE



Sneak preview! Fashion Summit Lifestyle Pop-up Shop launching at Kai Tak AIRSIDE's five exhibition spaces on 1 November

Creations from the 'Amazing Cut' to be unveiled + Over 100 'Classic Hong Kong' designs available for pre-order!

Fashion Summit (Hong Kong)'s first 'Fashion Summit Lifestyle Pop-up Shop' will be launched at GATE33 Gallery on the third floor of Kai Tak's AIRSIDE from 1-30 November. The pop-up shop will be divided into five exhibition areas, including 'Italian Brands', 'Hong Kong Brands', 'Hong Kong Young Designers', 'Fashion AI Photo Exhibit', and 'The Amazing Cut'. In addition to exhibits of sustainable fashion designs by young emerging designers and epoch-making fashion photography created with real models combined with AI+, designs by finalists of Amazing Cut, Hong Kong's first fashion design reality TV competition show, will be unveiled. Visitors will have the opportunity to view up close over 100 cutting-edge designs and pre-order fashion items, and witness how designers from different countries and regions interpret their personal viewpoints and Hong Kong culture through fashion.

Fashion in the Forbidden City - International Summit bringing together over 20 world-class speakers to promote new directions in sustainable fashion

As sustainable development has increasingly become a key focus globally, sustainable fashion has gradually become a major trend in the fashion industry and a key issue among Hong Kong's political and business circles in recent years. To establish itself as a 'creative fashion base', Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) will hold a one-day international summit at the Hong Kong Palace Museum on 26 November, bringing together the political, business, academic and public sectors to discuss innovative solutions. At this year's International Summit, Mr. Richard Cheng, Chairman of the Clothing Industry Training Authority, will give the welcome remarks and Mr. Sunny Tan, Member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong SAR (Textiles and Garments Sector), will deliver the opening address. Keynote speakers Mr. Carmelo Ficarra, Consul General of Italy in Hong Kong (partner country) and Mr. Yang Zhao Hua, Vice President of China National Textile And Apparel Council will share the development trends and innovative technologies of the sustainable fashion industry in the two countries with attendees. The Hong Kong fashion industry will have the opportunity to learn from their experiences and promote Hong Kong's sustainable fashion development.

The international summit also invited over 20 global fashion industry leaders, leading scholars, business representatives, NGO representatives and members of the media to attend as guest speakers. Talks will focus on key discussion points that include sustainable fashion trends, green marketing potential, how AI can empower the fashion industry, the development of Asia's circular economy, Gen-Z start-up strategies, uncovering eco-materials, and corporate investment promotion. A total of seven panel discussions are aimed at raising the industry and public's attention and implementation of sustainable fashion, as well as exploring competitive sustainable fashion business models through industry discussions and promoting Hong Kong's fashion industry towards a sustainable future.

