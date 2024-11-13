Dubai Culture Strengthens Strategic Partnership With Mohammed Bin Rashid School Of Government

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 13 November 2024: Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has visited the Mohammed bin Rashid School of (MBRSG) to activate channels of mutual communication and exchange expertise in talent development, research, and innovative policymaking. This visit aligns with Dubai Culture's commitment to supporting the Dubai Government's principles of enhancing cooperation and coordination among government entities to achieve the emirate's ambitious vision.

During the visit, Hala Badri, accompanied by Dubai Culture representatives, met with HE Dr Ali Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG. They discussed ways to strengthen their partnership to empower future cultural leaders, support creative talent, and enhance skills in line with Dubai's cultural vision. They also explored leveraging MBRSG's extensive expertise to conduct specialised research and studies in Dubai's cultural and creative industries. The discussions emphasised the importance of adopting policies that foster innovation in the cultural sector and establishing frameworks that reinforce sustainability, inclusivity, and creativity. Both parties agreed to form specialised working groups to develop future initiatives and projects to enhance the sector and enrich Dubai's creative landscape.

The MBRSG team presented Dubai Culture's delegation with an overview of the school's significant achievements since its establishment, detailing its contributions to governance, leadership, and policymaking. The presentation also highlighted MBRSG's diverse academic offerings for local, regional, and international government representatives, including tailored executive education programmes and advanced public policy research initiatives. Dubai Culture's delegation learned about the school's future aspirations to enhance its global positioning and its efforts to strengthen its role as a centre for leadership and policymaking.

Attending from Dubai Culture were Muna Faisal Al Gurg, CEO of the Museums and Heritage Sector; Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector; Rashed Aref Alshaikh, Director of the Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department; and Luma Bourisly, Consultant. Representing MBRSG were Dr. Fadi Salem, Director of the Policy Research Department; Dr. Arthur King, Acting Dean and Director of Academic Affairs Department; Aisha Al Shamsi, Director of Executive Education Department; Dr. Aisha Al Ali, Director of Academic Development Office; Salha Bu-Kattara, Director of Corporate Communications and marketing; and Eiman Almarzooqi, Research Projects Manager.