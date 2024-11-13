Health And Wellness Tourism Conference To Position Jamaica As A Premier Destination For Health And Wellness Tourism

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Shanna K. Salmon

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – The sixth annual Jamaica Health and Wellness will be held on Thursday, November 14, at the Montego Bay Centre in St James, beginning 9:30 a.m. The event, organised by the Tourism Linkages Network, a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), aims to position Jamaica as a premier destination for health and wellness tourism.

It is also intended to strengthen connections between the health and wellness and other sectors, particularly and agriculture, while promoting and presenting Jamaica's distinctive health and wellness tourism products.

The conference is being held under the theme: 'Beyond the Horizon: Embracing Innovation in Health and Wellness Tourism .'

Tourism minister, Edmund Bartlett, will deliver the keynote address, while minister of health and wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, will bring remarks.

The conference will bring together a wide-ranging audience, including business leaders, Small and Medium Tourism Enterprises (SMTEs), academics, private sector representatives and government officials. It will feature a panel discussion on a variety of thematic areas, including investment in wellness tourism, technology's role in the industry and integrating cultural elements into wellness offerings.

There will also be a trade show component which will give local suppliers the opportunity to showcase health and wellness products, from organic skincare to wellness retreats.

Meanwhile, several health and wellness providers in the hospitality sector will be recognised for their contributions at the second Excellence in Health and Wellness Tourism Awards, during this year's conference.

