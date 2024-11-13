Donald Trump Granddaughter Kai Trump's Election Night Vlog A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Mar-A-Lago

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kai Trump, the 17-year-old granddaughter of President-elect Donald , gave her YouTube followers a heartfelt behind-the-scenes look at the family's election night celebration. In a vlog posted on YouTube, Kai shared the excitement and emotions surrounding her grandfather's victory in the 2024 US presidential election.

The vlog, which has quickly gained traction among her 2,20,000 subscribers, offers a glimpse into the Trump family's election night at Mar-a-Lago , Florida, where close friends and relatives gathered to watch the results.

Kai, who has become a rising vlogger, documented her day leading up to the big moment, starting with her preparations for the evening, including getting her makeup done and selecting the perfect dress.

"I'm here in my house getting ready for the election night at Mar-a-Lago and the convention center," she says in the video. "I haven't seen my grandpa in a while because he's been campaigning," she says in the video. "I'm super excited to see him again. He's called me almost every other day."

Throughout the video, Kai expressed her nervousness as the election results started coming in, reflecting on the emotional weight of the night for her family. "I'm a little nervous," Kai Trump says at the beginning of the night.“Actually, that's an understatement. I'm very nervous. The past five days I have been so nervous. I feel like I've had butterflies in my stomach for so long, and I really hope we find out [the results] soon.”

Kai also expressed her admiration for her grandfather Donald Trump 's dedication and resilience. "I'm extremely proud of him," she said.“I think he deserves it more than anyone in the whole entire world. And he really has worked his butt off every single day for the past, really, eight years,” she said in the vlog.