Meet The Companies Pioneering The World's First Blue Carbon Innovation Studio

A group of people standing together who are participating in the Blue Carbon Innovation Studio hosted by Idemitsu and Hatch Blue

Eleven startups are currently taking part in a groundbreaking programme that aims to enhance the development of a range of blue carbon initiatives.

SINGAPORE, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Organised by Idemitsu and Hatch Blue , and taking place in Singapore, the Blue Carbon Innovation Studio has brought together some of the best and brightest entrepreneurs in this emerging sector.“Participating teams are engaging with some of the world's leading blue carbon experts who truly understand the challenges and opportunities these companies face. We're so excited to work with these ambitious innovators and to support this critical sector. This initiative seeks to shine a light on the potential global opportunities and at the same time provide an important space for the innovators to connect, grow and collaborate. We're excited to see what comes out of it,” reflects Wayne Murphy, co-founder and managing partner of Hatch Blue.Keitaro Sugihara, president and CEO of Idemitsu Americas Holdings, adds:“ Idemitsu has been collaborating with Hatch Blue to deeply explore the ocean's potential in decarbonisation. We recognise the tremendous opportunities that blue carbon can offer. As one of the largest energy companies in Japan, with a strong presence in Asia, we have decided to support the acceleration and development of new technologies in this blue carbon sector, particularly those that can be deployed in Southeast Asia and Japan,”The participants1.) BlueGreen Water Technologies: remediates harmful algal blooms using proprietary, regulatory-approved formulas and remote sensing technologies. The ecological balance is restored in a sustainable process that leads to large scale removal of greenhouse gasses and meets multiple sustainable development goals.2.) Blusink: creates“Blusinkies,” apple-sized disks made from waste materials that, when placed in oceans, support marine life and naturally convert carbon emissions into stable, long-lasting carbon storage. These disks help turn ocean areas into effective carbon removal sites by fostering ecosystems that lock away carbon for thousands of years.3.) CarbonEthics: is an Indonesia-based developer of tech-enabled natural climate solutions. Starting with developing expertise in blue carbon ecosystems, it is now broadening its expertise to include peatland and green ecosystems.4.)Distant Imagery Solutions: is a leading provider of aerial and underwater solutions for environmental analysis, monitoring and coastal habitat restoration. Based in the UAE, their products include drones that plant mangroves by shooting seeds into the ground.5.) Kumi Analytics: a Singapore-based subscription service (data as a service) which has a remote sensing sustainability solution for mangrove carbon sequestration.6.) MacroCarbon: cultivates floating seaweeds in the ocean and transforms them into sustainable hydrocarbons and biochar. They co-develop a range of carbon-negative, drop-in replacements for aviation fuels, plastic precursors, and chemical inputs currently made with fossil fuels – reducing global dependence on fossil carbon, while sequestering carbon for the long term.7.) NetaCarbon: their AI-enabled technology tailors corporations' carbon sourcing process by matching their selection criteria with project developers capable of creating high-quality customised offsets.8.) Ocean Ledger: is a geospatial software platform that measures and models natural coastal capital and coastal risk. It equips conservation organisations, coastal developers, and re/insurance companies with tools for coastal risk assessment and informed decision-making in coastal adaptation and nature-based solutions.9.) OoNee Sea Ranch: has developed a restorative aquaculture system for sea urchin ranching in Oregon. By harvesting a delicacy (urchins) from the ocean and then on-growing them on land, it helps with kelp forest restoration.10.) Scape Carbon Inc: provides cost-effective, onsite decarbonisation for coastal heavy industries by using reactors that sequester CO2 with seawater and minerals, while recovering valuable metals.11.) ZerOcean Energy: develops commercial structuring to enable a hybrid of project deployment and asset management. It is focused on scaling direct ocean capture and ocean alkalinity enhancement technologies into commercial scale infrastructure.“I decided to join this studio to learn more about other aspects of blue carbon that I don't know about and meet with people from all around the world who are in the same space, are determined to make a difference and will push aquaculture and blue carbon businesses to the next level. My impression is that we are a very diverse cohort and I already learned so much from interacting with the others that I am sure that great future collaborations will arise from this,” reflected Dr Mar Fernández-Méndez, founder of MacroCarbon, at the close of the studio's first day.What is blue carbon?Despite growing excitement about the sector, it is one that is still not widely understood.“All biologically driven carbon fluxes and storage in marine systems that are amenable to management can be considered as blue carbon. Alongside other ocean and aquatic carbon dioxide removal pathways, blue carbon forms part of a suite of high potential, greenhouse gas significant solutions to combat climate change and regenerate/protect degraded ecosystems. This programme brings together a unique cohort of blue carbon and carbon removal startups, aiming to support ecosystem development,” explains Peter Green, seaweed project advisor and manager at Hatch Innovation Services, who is helping to run the event.Come join the pitch dayThe two-week studio will culminate with a pitch day, open to government representatives, investors, researchers and corporations working in the carbon space. It's taking place in Singapore (location will be confirmed with successful registration) from 9am to 12.30pm. Click here to registerTo get in touch with Hatch Blue or Idemitsu regarding the blue carbon programme, contact: ... or ...

