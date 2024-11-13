(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized shareholder rights firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed merger of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDA , LBRDK, LBRDP) and Charter Communications, (NASDAQ: CHTR ) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty related to conflicts of interest.

Charter Communications and Liberty Broadband are leading U.S. communications providers. On November 13, 2024, the companies announced that Charter would acquire Liberty through an all-stock transaction. Under the merger agreement, Liberty shareholders will receive 0.236 newly issued Charter for each of their Liberty shares. In addition, Charter will spin-off one of Liberty's current assets, Alaskan communications provider GCI, LLC, to Liberty's current shareholders.

Julie & Holleman is concerned about conflicts of interest. Liberty's controlling shareholder is cable TV mogul John C. Malone, who has been involved with numerous other mergers that have received intense scrutiny. Liberty, in turn, is Charter's largest shareholder, meaning that Malone has significant influence over both companies.

Moreover, Charter's second largest shareholder is private American media company Advance/Newhouse Partnership, with which Malone has had numerous business dealings over the years. In short, Julie & Holleman is concerned that Malone and Advance/Newhouse may be using their influence to benefit themselves at the expense of minority shareholders.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit . This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

