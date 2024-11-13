Dell Technologies To Hold Conference Call Nov. 26 To Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL ) will conduct a call Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. CST to discuss its fiscal 2025 third quarter results. The conference will be available to the public as a live, audio-only webcast on Dell Technologies' website at

href="" rel="nofollow" delltechnologie ; an archived version will be available at the same location.

The company will issue the results via a press release with accompanying financial statements before the conference call broadcast. At that time, the release, prepared remarks and a presentation containing additional financial and operating information prior to financial guidance may be downloaded from href="" rel="nofollow" delltechnologie .

Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL ) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and

transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

