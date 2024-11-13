ALLOS: FFO GROWS 37%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLOS (B3: ALOS3), the most complete experience, entertainment, services, lifestyle and shopping in Latin America announces its results for the third quarter of 2024 (3Q24).

FFO GROWS 37.2% FFO reached R$307.2 million in 3Q24, a growth of 27.7% compared to the same period of the previous year. FFO per share grew 37.2%, driven by the operational performance and the latest share buyback programs.

SALES GROW 8.0% AND SALES/SQM 9.2% Total sales reached R$9.5 billion, advancing 8.0% YoY. Sales/sqm reached R$1,862/sqm, growing 9.2% YoY, strengthened by mix qualification initiatives and robust portfolio management.

SSR INCREASES BY 4.2% In 3Q24, the inflation index returned to positive levels, which, together with strong sales performance, contributed to the quarter's 4.2% SSR.

HELLOO/MEDIA GROWS 29.7% Helloo has shown significant growth for another consecutive quarter. In 3Q24, media revenues reached R$46.1 million, up 29.7% compared to 3Q23. Media accounted for 6.7% of the company's total gross revenue versus 5.2% in the 2Q24.

ADVANCE IN DIVESTMENT PLAN In November, documents were signed for divestments in four of the Company's malls, three partial and one total, amounting to R$579.2 million. The stakes to be sold are 20% of Carioca Shopping, 10% of Shopping Tijuca, 9.9% of Plaza Sul Shopping, and 50% of Rio Anil Shopping.

MONTHLY DIVIDENDS AND BUYBACK OF R$777 MILLION IN 2024 ALLOS adopted the practice of monthly dividend distribution to shareholders. The Board of Directors will approve the dividend amount every three months, with R$150 million to be paid to shareholders in the 4Q24. Additionally, throughout the year, the Company repurchased R$777 million of its shares, representing 6.3% of the total capital.

ALLOS RAISES R$2.5B AT CDI + 0.87% In August, R$2.5 billion was raised through two series of debentures in the institutional market, with maturities in 2031 and 2034 and a weighted average cost of CDI+0.87%. Most of the funds were used for liability management.

ALLOS RECOGNIZED AS COMPANY OF THE YEAR BY EXAME In a memorable ceremony, ALLOS was awarded the title of Company of the Year 2024 and Best Company in the Real Estate and Construction sector by the renowned magazine EXAME. This recognition celebrates the Company's commitment to transforming the future of retail, consistently dedicated to providing exceptional experiences, serving, and delighting every day. Additionally, ALLOS was named the best company in the real estate sector by Valor Econômico.

SOURCE ALLOS S.A.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED