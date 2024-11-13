Stanley Black & Decker To Host 2024 Capital Markets Day On November 20Th

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker

(NYSE: SWK ) announced today that it will host its 2024 Capital Markets Day on November 20, 2024, at the New York Stock Exchange. Presentations on a range of topics including the Company's businesses, transformation and strategies, as well as question and answer sessions with senior management, will all be webcast beginning at 9:00 AM ET and concluding at approximately 12:00 PM ET.

Access to the live webcast, an agenda and presentation materials will be available on the day of the event directly on the 2024 Capital Markets Day Event Page

in the "Investors" section of the company's website under the subheading "News & Events."

A replay will also be available after the event for at least 30 days and can be accessed on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK ) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 50,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange

Vice President, Investor Relations

(860) 827-3833

[email protected]

Christina Francis

Director, Investor Relations

(860) 438-3470

[email protected]

