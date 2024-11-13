Premier Trailer Leasing Expands Nationwide Footprint With New Branches In Cities From New Jersey To Salt Lake City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jim AuBuchonPLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Trailer Leasing, one of the largest semi-trailer leasing companies in the United States, is thrilled to announce the opening of two new branch locations: one in South Jersey, which opened in April 2024, and another set to launch in Salt Lake City this November. This expansion follows recent openings in Denver, CO, Laredo, TX, and Minneapolis, MN over the past twelve months and is a testament to Premier's commitment to providing exceptional service and high-quality trailers nationwide.All new branches will feature Premier's renowned services, including RoadCARE, supported by a 24/7 in-house roadside assistance team ready to support clients wherever they are. With a strong focus on maintaining top-notch equipment and fostering an award-winning company culture, Premier continues to lead the industry by putting people first and ensuring that every customer receives the flexibility and friendly service they deserve.“Premier is committed to delivering quality equipment and no-nonsense, flexible services to our customers.” said Jim AuBuchon, CEO of Premier Trailer Leasing.“We believe customers should not have to choose between great equipment, great service, and great coverage. We strive to offer all three. Our newest locations will add to our nationwide footprint of 42 locations and allow us to serve our customers even better.”As Premier Trailer Leasing continues to grow, it remains dedicated to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions that help its customers succeed. The Premier team looks forward to welcoming customers to our new locations and showing them what sets us apart.

