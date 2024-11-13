Ready Writer Reveals Profound Insights On Faith And Commitment In The Book“There's No Middle Ground”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A spiritually thought-provoking book, "There's No Middle Ground: You Will Either Run to, or Run from This " by "Ready Writer " has been released on 3rd MAY 2024 and is now publicly available on and other platforms.

Ready Writer – a God-Inspired writer wrote this book using wisdom acquired from his own faith journey. A must-read book for those who want to dive deep into their faith and assess their spiritual lives.

WHAT THE BOOK IS ABOUT?

In There's No Middle Ground, the author offers people a way to get the answers to their questions regarding faith with clarity and encouragement. This thought-provoking spiritual book inspires readers to find courage and confidence in their beliefs by presenting a straight path toward self-reflection and a clean renewal toward spirituality. The author of this book seeks to connect with his readers on a level that they can relate to and also challenge them to dive into the profound understanding of faith without any fear.

Through the book's title, "There's No Middle Ground: You Will Either Run to, or Run from This Book", Ready Writer gives a powerful reminder of commitment and self-awareness. Inside the book, the author highlights the importance of truthfulness and spiritual growth and provokes readers to choose ways aligned with their faith.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR – READY WRITER:

The author started his writing journey with an intense spiritual calling. He took a pause after completing his first book, and with his tireless efforts, he found himself able to write again as he was being guided effortlessly. Every morning, he writes in a quiet and calm place, believing the words coming to his mind aren't his own but divinely inspired.

Reflecting on his creative process, John draws inspiration from an old song, "I can do nothing alone, I'm weak, but my master is strong. I held the pencil, but he wrote this song, for I can do nothing alone."

Through his book There's No Middle Ground, he hoped to see his readers create a deep connection with their own faith.

AUTHOR'S PLEDGE:

Lord, if your words continue to flow through me, I will continue to write, he prayed and pledged to God.

This book is a must-read for those beginning to identify their sacred paths and for reading enthusiasts willing to strengthen their faith. There's No Middle Ground shares memorable lessons that make it a valuable addition to any personal library.

There's No Middle Ground is available at major retailers and online bookstores such as Amazon, Google Play Book, Barnes & Noble and Smashwords.

For additional information or to purchase a copy, visit the provided link below:

