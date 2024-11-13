(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. securities laws involving MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX ) focused on whether the company and certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

If you have information that could assist in the MediaAlpha Investigation or if you are a MediaAlpha investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected] .

THE COMPANY: MediaAlpha, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform.

THE REVELATION: On November 4, 2024, MediaAlpha revealed that MediaAlpha "received an initial settlement demand from the staff of the [Federal Trade Commission] (the "FTC Staff") stating that the FTC Staff is prepared to recommend that the FTC approve the filing of a complaint against [MediaAlpha] for violations of Section 5(a) of the [Federal Trade Commission Act], the [Telemarketing Sales Rule] and the Government and Business Impersonation Rule.

The FTC Staff proposes to seek injunctive and monetary relief and civil penalties."

MediaAlpha further disclosed that "[t]he total amount of the proposed items significantly exceed [MediaAlpha's] existing liquidity and financial resources."

Following this news, MediaAlpha's stock price fell by nearly 28%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases.

Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors.

We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years.

With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig.

Contact:

Robbins

Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA

92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]

