NASA Administrator To Visit, Sign Agreement With Peru's Space Agency


11/13/2024 5:31:18 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON
, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing his engagement to deepen international collaboration and promote the peaceful use of space, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will travel to Lima on Wednesday.

Nelson will meet with Maj. Gen. Roberto Melgar Sheen, director of Peru's National Commission for Aerospace Research and Development (CONIDA) Thursday, Nov. 14, and sign a non-binding memorandum of understanding to enhance space cooperation.
The memorandum of understanding between NASA and CONIDA will include safety training, a joint feasibility study for a potential sounding rockets campaign, and technical assistance for CONIDA on sounding rocket launches.

Nelson will discuss the importance of international partnerships and collaboration in space and celebrate Peru's signing of the Artemis Accords earlier this year.

For more information about NASA's international partnerships, visit:

SOURCE NASA

PR Newswire

