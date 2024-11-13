Project Lyme Sponsors Special Presentation Of The Quiet Epidemic On Capitol Hill

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Hosted by Senator Richard Blumenthal and featuring a special appearance by Christopher Meloni, this event will serve to raise awareness of tick-borne diseases to and the general public.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quiet Epidemic

follows a young girl from Brooklyn and a Duke University scientist who are diagnosed with a said to not exist: Chronic Lyme disease. Their search for answers lands them in the middle of a vicious medical debate.

What begins as a patient story evolves into an investigation into the history of Lyme disease, dating back to its discovery in 1975. A paper trail of suppressed scientific research, and buried documents reveals why ticks-and the diseases they carry-have been allowed to quietly spread around the globe.

According to the CDC, 476,000 people are diagnosed with Lyme disease yearly in the United States alone, yet public health agencies and policymakers remain largely unresponsive. Project Lyme chose to become a sponsor of this event in the hopes it will help create change.

Project Lyme cordially invites you to attend this free viewing of The Quiet Epidemic on Wednesday, November 20th, from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM in the U.S. Capitol. The evening will begin with a reception, followed by the film screening, and conclude with a discussion and Q&A featuring the film's subjects and actor, Christopher Meloni.

RSVPs via Eventbrite are required . Details regarding the exact venue location within the Capitol will be sent to all registrants approximately one week prior to November 20th.

