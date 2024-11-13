ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC ) and its board of directors concerning the proposed of the company by Blackstone (NYSE: BX ). Stockholders will receive $17.50 for each share of Retail Opportunity Investments stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $4 billion and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

If you are a stockholder of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at:

/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit .



