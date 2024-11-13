Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. Ranked By Best Law Firms® In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TROY, Mich., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

has been recognized in the 2025 edition of Best Law Firms®, a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence. Ranked by

Best Law Firms

regionally in 17 practice areas, Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. has distinguished itself in the legal industry, earning this prestigious accolade.

Firms included in the 2025 Best Law Firms®

list are recognized for professional excellence with impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be considered for this milestone achievement, at least one lawyer in the law firm must be recognized in the 2025 edition of

The Best Lawyers in America® .

"At Best Lawyers, we are proud to recognize law firms that show an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction," said Philip Greer, Chief Executive Officer of Best Lawyers. "In the legal arena, credibility is earned through consistent quality, which has propelled these firms to the forefront of the legal industry."

Achieving a ranking in Best Law Firms signifies high-quality legal practice and a depth of legal proficiency. Recognized firms, categorized into three tiers, receive acclaim on both national and metropolitan levels, reflecting the extent of their practice and geographic reach. Receiving a tier designation represents an elite status, reflecting the integrity and reputation earned by law firms.

The 2025 edition of Best Law Firms®

includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas. The highest-rated firm in each national practice area attains the prestigious "Law Firm of the Year" honor. The transparent, collaborative

research process

employs qualitative and quantitative data from peer and client reviews, supported by proprietary algorithmic technology, to produce a tiered system of industry-led rankings of the top 4% of the industry.

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. received the following rankings in the 2025 Best Law Firms®:



Regional Tier 1



Troy





Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law





Commercial Litigation





Corporate Law





Education Law





Family Law





Health Care Law





Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants





Mergers and Acquisitions Law





Real Estate Law





Tax Law

Trusts and Estates

Regional Tier 2



Troy





Litigation - Insurance





Litigation - Labor and Employment

Litigation - Mergers and Acquisitions

Regional Tier 3



Troy





Bet-the-Company Litigation





Litigation - Real Estate Litigation - Trusts and Estates

About Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

Founded 39 years ago,

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

ranks as the 12th largest law firm in Michigan. With over 60 attorneys,

GMH is a full-service law firm offering our clients a diverse range of capabilities and specialties.

GMH is

known

for:



Excellence of work in complex and challenging matters

Experience of over 60 attorneys

Expertise in 36 areas of the law

Results oriented Value in our service

GMH has been chosen

as Best Law Firm by US News & World Report:



As Best Place to Work by Fortune and Detroit Free Press

As Crain's Detroit Business, "Cool Place to Work" Best Lawyers 2012, Super Lawyers 2012 and D Business Top Lawyers

Our practice areas

span a broad range of legal experience, allowing us to serve our clients when and where they need us:



Estate & Trust

Municipal, Government, Schools & Education

Business/Corporate

Health Care

Medical Malpractice Defense

Business Litigation

Family Law

Real Estate Tax Law

About Best Law Firms®

Best Law Firms®, ranked by Best Lawyers®

and respected for over 14 years, is the most credible ranking of exceptional law firms globally. It is rooted in a rigorous, peer-to-peer, industry-driven evaluation. A ranking from Best Law Firms signifies a high-quality practice and a breadth of legal expertise. Ranked firms, presented in three tiers, are recognized on a national and metropolitan scale, providing legal professionals with an elevated stature from the Best Law Firms recognition. For more information, visit

.

About Best Lawyers®

Best Lawyers®

is the oldest and most respected peer-review research and marketing company in the legal profession. Best Lawyers compiles extensive recognitions by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate the work of their fellow legal professionals within their local market and specialty. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. For more information, visit

.

SOURCE Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED