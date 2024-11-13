SUNCOAST CREDIT UNION FOUNDATION PROVIDES $15,000 TO OUR CHILDREN HAVE RIGHTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Our Children Have Rights (OCHR) announces a charitable gift of $15,000 from the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation.

- Jake Hornstein Co-Founder & Executive DirectorCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our Children Have Rights (OCHR) announces a charitable gift of $15,000 from the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation. The funds will support educational materials for parents navigating child custody and co-parenting processes. Successful outcomes occur when parents are equipped to make informed decisions throughout the entirety of the child custody process. A series of educational articles with topics ranging from“parenting plans”,“common mis-takes”,“alternative dispute resolutions” and more, will be published monthly and geo-targeted on social media to families throughout the Suncoast Credit Union footprint.Education on the intricacies of child custody is most effective when it's intended for the everyday parent to easily understand and practically apply to individual circumstances. The program ad-dresses the need for better informed parents to avoid common mistakes that often lead to destructive litigation, which has devastating effects on a child's development, health and wellbeing.Co-Founder, Jake Hornstein, expressed enthusiasm and what the gift means:“Children who grow up without access to both responsible parents, because of breakup or divorce, are 9 times more likely to drop out of school and 20 times more likely to be incarcerated. Successful co-parenting is the solution to these daunting statistics. The result is more children staying in school and gaining an education. Often breaking cycles of generational poverty by being prepared to enter the workforce and succeed in life. We grateful for the Foundation's gift and investment in our community.”Suncoast Credit Union, Florida's largest credit union, founded the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation to promote the education, health and emotional well-being of children in the community. Each time a Suncoast member uses their debit or credit card, the credit union donates two cents to the Foundation to fund local initiatives. Since its inception in 1990, the Foundation has raised and donated over $45 million.“At Suncoast Credit Union, we believe that strong families are the foundation of a strong community,” said Bob Hyde, Vice President of Community Impact, Suncoast Credit Union.“By supporting Our Children Have Rights, we're helping provide parents with the essential tools and knowledge to make informed decisions throughout the child custody process. These educational resources are crucial in ensuring better outcomes for families, and we're proud to contribute to this important initiative.”About Our Children Have Rights (OCHR)OCHR is a Pinellas based nonprofit whose mission is to protect the rights of children to have access to their parents by providing education, resources, and support services for successful co-parenting strategies. They offer direct consultations, document review, educational content, and community navigation support. OCHR strives to prevent families from entering the child welfare system, at-risk youth from the juvenile justice system, lessen the burden on taxpayer funded pro-grams, and increases state revenues received through federal dollars in the form of child support payments. OCHR is committed to accessibility, inclusiveness and the production of educational content for all parents to easily understand and apply to their unique child custody journeys. OCHR has been recognized with prestigious awards, such as the AMPLIFY Clearwater's“Launch Award” and“Community Spirit Award”. And has presented at statewide conferences including the FL Coalition for Children, FL Juvenile Justice Association, Early Learning Coalitions, Children's Services Councils, School Systems, community based organizations, and a variety of civic organizations.About Suncoast Credit UnionSuncoast Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of Florida, the 8th largest in the Uni-ted States based on membership, and the 10th largest in the United States based on its $18.7 billion in assets. Chartered in 1934 as Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union, Sun-coast Credit Union currently operates 78 full-service branches and serves more than 1.2 million members across Florida. As a community credit union, anyone who lives, works, attends school, or worships in Suncoast Credit Union's service area is eligible for membership. In 2021, Sun-coast Credit Union's field of membership was expanded to include public K-12 teachers, college educators, and educational support staff from all of Florida's 67 counties. Suncoast is passionate about community support. Since its founding in 1990, the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has raised and donated more than $45 million to organizations and initiatives that support the health, education, and emotional well-being of children in the communities that the credit union serves. For more information, visit suncoast or follow us on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

