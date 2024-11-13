One Of Four Ferrari 400 Superamericas Is Being Restored To Perfection And Will Head To Charity Sale In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rare 1964 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Pininfarina Cabriolet

Fully rebuilt dyno tested engine.

Original application for registration of new vehicle, dated 1964, signed by Alfred Bloomingdale

Proceeds will Benefit The Basic Fund, Which Provides Access to Scholarships for Low-Income Children in the Bay Area

- Jim Herbert, Chairman of the Board of the BASIC FundOAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a remarkable fusion of luxury and philanthropy, The BASIC Fund, a nonprofit that funds school scholarships for low-income students and families, is completing the restoration of an extremely rare 1964 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Pininfarina Cabriolet (s/n 5093). It will be presented for public viewing and sale in 2025.This iconic vehicle, which the public hasn't viewed in more than 40 years, has a storied history and is one of only four ever made. It was initially owned by Alfred Bloomingdale, the legendary heir to Bloomingdale's Department Stores and founder of Diners Club. This Ferrari is poised to make history again as the proceeds from its sale will support Bay Area students and their education.“This car is more than a masterpiece of automotive history; it's a vehicle for change,” said Jim Herbert, Chairman of the Board of the BASIC Fund.“We are leveraging this car's incredible story and rarity to bring our mission to the attention of car aficionados, philanthropists, and everyone who values education.”Upon his passing, Dan Curran, a successful entrepreneur, auto enthusiast, and noted philanthropist, donated three classic Ferraris to The BASIC Fund. Dan sincerely believed in the organization's mission and efforts to close the achievement gap. One of the three Ferraris has already been sold to fund the restoration of the 400 Superamerica by industry expert Scott Bergan.Scott Bergan commented,“This car is exceptionally rare, and we are its stewards. We're restoring it with the highest level of care. We honor Dan Curran's memory by selling this vehicle to support student scholarships while finding a new owner to serve as its custodian for future generations.”A New Frontier for Legacy Giving and PhilanthropyThe BASIC Fund significantly impacts young students and their education. Ninety-eight percent of scholarship recipients graduate from high school and 54% graduate from college. Most scholarship recipients are students of color with a household income of less than $43,000 and are five times more likely to finish college than their peers.Since its inception, the organization has raised nearly $200 million to provide educational scholarships to over 26,000 underserved students. All proceeds from the upcoming Ferrari sale will be reinvested into an endowment fund, ensuring a sustainable source of annual funding to support Bay Area students and families for generations to come.“We want to engage The BASIC Fund with the wider luxury car and philanthropic communities. These individuals recognize the value of making lasting and impactful investments,” said Brian Griggs, President of the Board at The BASIC Fund.“For us, these Ferraris represent a groundbreaking approach to philanthropy. They're allowing us to engage with a unique audience and secure vital resources to expand our reach.”Key Facts About This Car:- Ultra-Rare Model: The only 1964 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Pininfarina Cabriolets ever made- A Star-Studded History: Originally owned by Alfred Bloomingdale, heir to the Bloomingdale's fortune and founder of Diners Club- Hidden Gem: This unique vehicle was partially disassembled in the 1980s and remained out of sight for nearly four decades.- A First in Ferrari History: Believed to be the first Ferrari sold in the United States in 1964 as this car's bill of sale was dated January 3, marking it as the first Ferrari registered in that year.The Basic Fund President Brian Griggs added,“For collectors, vintage car enthusiasts, and philanthropists, The BASIC Fund's 1964 Ferrari Superamerica will likely stand as one of the most exceptional and significant cars up for sale in 2025.”For additional information on the car and to learn more about The BASIC Fund, please contact Laura Gonzalez-Reed (...) or follow the BASIC Fund on LinkedIn. An overview of the car and The Basic Fund can be found at .About The BASIC FundThe BASIC Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to low-income students across the Bay Area, helping to close the opportunity gap and ensure future success. For over 25 years, the BASIC Fund has supported thousands of families, with 98% of scholars graduating high school and 92% pursuing higher education. The BASIC Fund believes every child deserves a pathway to success.

