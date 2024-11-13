TTEC Celebrates Growth In India With Milestone Anniversaries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company marks one year of operation at its Mumbai Customer Experience Center and Digital Innovation Studio in Hyderabad

Nov. 13, 2024

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:

TTEC ), a leading global CX (customer experience) and services innovator for AI-enhanced CX with solutions from

TTEC Engage

and

TTEC Digital ,

is marking a significant year of growth in India with the one-year anniversaries of two key facilities: its Mumbai Customer Experience Center and Hyderabad Digital Innovation Studio.

TTEC has been operating in India for 24 years providing support to large global brands through its care, back office, trust and safety, and content moderation capabilities, and more recently with its CX technology talent. Over the past year, TTEC has significantly grown its footprint in India, adding 800 positions to support the new facilities in Mumbai and Hyderabad with plans for more growth in 2025. TTEC has approximately 3,500 employees in total in the country, including its sites in Ahmedabad and Chennai.

Mumbai Attracting New Clients from Across the Globe

TTEC's Customer Experience Center in Mumbai has been instrumental in delivering world-class customer support and enhancing operational efficiency for its global clients. The center's diverse and skilled workforce continues to meet the growing demand for innovative customer service solutions with voice and back-office capabilities for multiple global industries including healthcare, banking, financial services, insurance, and tech support.



"India has long been a global leader in the BPO sector, and today's advanced, AI-driven environment is attracting a new generation of skilled professionals," said TTEC Engage Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific Operations Arnab Ray. "Our talented, multilingual workforce is well-positioned to deliver innovative CX solutions, making India an essential and important hub for meeting the evolving needs of our global clients. We're proud of our team here and remain poised to lead in this AI-enabled CX ecosystem."

Hyderabad is India's Digital Hub

Meanwhile, the TTEC Digital Innovation Studio in Hyderabad has emerged as a leading hub for talent across CX hyperscaler platforms and other leading technology and disciplines, uniting experts in Contact Center, CRM, and AI & Analytics to power modern customer experiences. The studio is also a key driver of TTEC Digital's bespoke software IP that is creating value with transformation services and customized solutions that help clients improve their customer experiences and streamline operations.

"Our Innovation Studio is a testament to the incredible talent and creativity of our team in India," said TTEC Digital India Leader and Group Vice President of Global Delivery Amol Gupta. "They are at the leading edge of advanced AI, automation, and analytics which are at the core of every CX transformation project we deliver. Their technical expertise and innovative spirit allow us to deliver on any platform, in a globally integrated, value optimized way that helps our clients stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market."

Creating Opportunities for Professionals and Communities

Both new facilities reflect TTEC's dedication to creating meaningful job opportunities; nurturing diverse, local talent; and fostering innovation in India's rapidly evolving CX landscape. TTEC is certified as a Great Place to Work® in India and for the second year in a row HR Asia has recognized it as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia . The company provides career advancement opportunities for professionals in areas such as customer service, digital innovation, and IT, all while contributing to the local economies. TTEC's diverse, highly-skilled workforce in India boasts impressive credentials – 32 percent are women, 82 percent hold degrees, and 21 percent are engineers.

Additionally, TTEC's India sites proudly give back to their communities. The Ahmedabad Customer Experience Center has held an annual wellness walk for the past 22 years and has raised an estimated $1.8 million for local charities. That site is also one of the largest corporate blood donors for the Gujarat Red Cross and, according to their estimates, their blood donations have saved an estimated 6,900 lives.

To learn more about TTEC India and its award-winning work and workplace culture, visit here .

To learn about our current jobs in India, visit .



About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC)

Holdings, Inc.

(NASDAQ: TTEC ) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's

TTEC Digital

business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. The Company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and

fraud

prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at

.

