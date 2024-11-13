NEXGEL Reports Record Third Quarter 2024 Revenue Of $2.94 Million, An Increase Of 141% Year-Over-Year And 104% Sequentially

Gross margin for the quarter was 43.6% compared to 28.2% in Q3 of 2023 and 28.5% in Q2 of 2024

LANGHORNE, Pa., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, (“NEXGEL” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:“NXGL”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced record third quarter revenue of $2.94 million, an increase of 141% year-over-year and 104% sequentially.

Net Revenue was $2.94 million, compared to $1.22 million in Q3 2023 and $1.44 million in Q2 2024.

Gross Profit Margin was 43.6%, compared to 28.2% in Q3 2023 and 28.5% in Q2 2024.

Net loss was $754,000, compared to $552,000 in Q3 2023 and $979,000 in Q2 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA1 loss, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $347,000 in Q3 2024, compared to $464,000 in Q3 2023 and $788,000 in Q2 2024. Cash as of September 30, 2024, was $1.10 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company closed on a registered direct offering for gross proceeds of $2 million.



“The third quarter was yet another record quarter for the Company across all our key financial measures. Revenue increased 141% year-over-year and 104% sequentially, while gross margins were 43.6% and our Non-GAAP EBITDA loss improved to $347,000. Our significant growth was driven by approximately 100% sequential growth in both branded consumer products and contract manufacturing,” Adam Levy, NEXGEL's Chief Executive Officer, commented.“As we head into the holiday season, we expect our year-over-year and sequential revenue growth to continue in the fourth quarter and our quarterly Non-GAAP EBITDA loss to narrow even further. Additionally, in the fourth quarter, our first orders of SilverSeal® to Cintas will occur. To meet the high demand we are seeing, subsequent to the third quarter, we strengthened our balance sheet with the closing of $2 million in gross proceeds from a registered direct offering.”

For the third quarter 2024, revenue totaled $2.94 million, an increase of 141%, as compared to the third quarter 2023, and an increase of 104%, as compared to the second quarter 2024. The increase year-over-year and sequentially in overall revenues was primarily due to sales growth in branded consumer products and contract manufacturing.

Gross profit totaled $1.3 million for the third quarter 2024, compared to a gross profit of $344,000 for the third quarter 2023 and gross profit of $410,000 for the second quarter 2024. The increase of $956,000 in gross profit year-over-year was primarily due to the increase in branded consumer products. The increase of $890,000 in gross profit sequentially was primarily due to the increase in branded consumer products and contract manufacturing.

Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 43.6% compared to a gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 of 28.2% and a gross profit margin of 28.5% for the second quarter of 2024.

Cost of revenues increased by $781,000, or 89.1%, to $1.66 million for the third quarter 2024, as compared to $877,000 for the third quarter 2023. The increase in cost of revenues is primarily aligned with sales of branded consumer products, as both Silly George and Kenkoderm were acquired after the comparable 2023 period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $1.12 million, or approximately 118%, to $2.1 million for the third quarter 2024, as compared to $950,000 for the third quarter 2023. The increase in Selling, general and administrative expenses is primarily attributable to advertising, marketing, and Amazon fees, which increased $819,000.

Adjusted EBITDA1 loss, a non-GAAP financial measure, was approximately $347,000 as compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $464,000 for the third quarter of 2023 and $788,000 for the second quarter of 2024.

Net loss for the third quarter 2024 was $754,000 as compared to a net loss of $552,000 for the third quarter 2023, and a net loss of $979,000 for the second quarter 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of approximately $1.1 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company closed on a registered direct offering of $2 million. The use of proceeds for the financing is for working capital and the immediate requirement for additional inventory and marketing to meet the higher-than-expected demand for the Silly George brand products.

As of November 13, 2024, NEXGEL had 6,790,777 shares of common stock outstanding, which number does not include the 727,272 shares of common stock we anticipate issuing in connection with our recent offering.

1. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure described in the section titled Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure at the end of this release.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: November 13, 2024

Time: 4:30 P.M. ET

Live Call: 1-800-225-9448 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-203-518-9708 (International)

Webcast: Events and Presentations

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available by dialing + 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 11157563. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 90 days.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include SilverSeal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

NEXGEL, INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)