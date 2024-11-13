عربي


Dillard’S, Inc. To Report Third Quarter And Year-To-Date Results


11/13/2024 4:31:24 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard's, Inc. (DDS: NYSE) will announce results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended November 2, 2024 tomorrow before the open of the New York Stock Exchange.

Contact: Julie J. Guymon
Director of Investor Relations
(501) 376-5965
...


