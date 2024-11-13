Navient Declares Fourth Quarter Common Stock Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERNDON, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) announced that its board of directors approved a 2024 fourth quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.

The fourth quarter 2024 dividend will be paid on Dec. 20, 2024, to of record at the close of business on Dec. 6, 2024.

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success.

