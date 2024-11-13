Pixlbank And Izone Imaging Win 'Best New Product' Award At The SEGD NEXPO Design Awards For Their 'Living Portraits'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scan to bring the Ranger to Life

Scan to bring the Kūpuna to Life

PixlBank and iZone Imaging's groundbreaking collaborative product – Living Portraits – reimagine and redefine how people view and engage with signs.

- Christian Johnson, Co-Founder and CEO of PixlBank, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PixlBank and iZone Imaging, leaders in experiential design and imaging technology, have been honored with the prestigious "Best New Product" award at the annual SEGD NEXPO Design Awards.This award underscores their commitment to excellence and innovation, recognizing the two companies' transformative contributions to the experiential graphic design industry."At SEGD, we are thrilled to recognize design excellence and innovation through our NEXPO 'Best New Product' award, which celebrates contributions that drive our industry forward. Pixlbank and iZone Imaging's Living Portraits are a groundbreaking product, offering our experiential design community a versatile tool to create dynamic, lasting experiences. We look forward to seeing how this exciting technology continues to enhance public spaces and enrich user interactions.” Said Cybell Jones, CEO of SEGD.SEGD NEXPO, a premier gathering for professionals in experiential graphic design, identifies and celebrates outstanding achievements in design and innovation across multiple categories.This year, the“Best New Product” award was presented to PixlBank and iZone Imaging for their groundbreaking collaborative product – Living Portraits – that combines PixlBank's Augmented Intelligent Reality (AIR) with iZone's durable, high-pressure laminate substrates.“People are often distracted and disconnected from their environments and they are more often looking at their phones than reading the signs around them. We are reimagining ways to create greater connections between people and places by making printed signs more immersive, inclusive, and even interactive,” said Christian Johnson, Co-Founder and CEO of PixlBank.Just imagine printed signs with characters and content that come to life. You can simply scan a QR code to open a custom viewer on your smartphone or tablet – no need to download an app. Then, just point your device at the sign and watch it come to life with augmented reality. Even better, the messaging and graphics can be changed as needed, ongoing, without having to produce and install new signs. These Living Portraits aren't just more engaging, they can even speak in up to 180 languages, making them far more inclusive than the signs we typically encounter in public spaces.iZone Imaging's CEO, Mike MacEachern added, "Our work with PixlBank has allowed us to create something truly unique and impactful. This award highlights not only the strength of our partnership but also our commitment to providing the design community with innovative, high-quality solutions that can stand the test of time.”This award-winning product is available through PixlBank and iZone Imaging's distribution networks, and both companies are excited to further engage with the design community to bring fresh, dynamic solutions to an ever-evolving market. Interested parties can request Living Portrait samples on the iZone Imaging website.About PixlBankPixlBank is a technology startup that has created several innovative platforms that educate, motivate, inspire, and activate people to make the world a better place – for everyone. The company's "Living Portraits" product was first created for its Destination Preservation Project, which uses creativity and technology to turn destination visitors into more mindful, intentional, and respectful guests and stewards.About iZone ImagingiZone Imaging provides innovative imaging solutions crafted for durability and designed to endure in a variety of environmental settings. With a focus on quality and sustainability, iZone's high-pressure laminate products are used in museums, parks, and public spaces around the world.

