ECO Canada And Mohawk College Announce Strategic Partnership To Address Environmental Sector Skills Gap

CANADA, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ECO Canada and Mohawk College are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing workforce development within Canada's rapidly growing environmental sector. This new partnership will be called the Centre for Applied in Sustainability. This collaboration will leverage the unique strengths of both organizations to deliver innovative training solutions that address the pressing need for skilled professionals in this critical industry.

With approximately 1,400,000 individuals directly or indirectly contributing to environmental protection, natural resource management, and sustainability across Canada, as well as an increasing demand for new entrants and upskilling of existing workers with a need for 500,000 more by 2033, this partnership is timely. The joint initiatives will include a range of programs designed to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in emerging areas of the green and blue economies.

“This partnership brings together the academic leadership of Mohawk College with ECO Canada's expertise in environmental workforce solutions. Together, we are committed to filling the existing gaps between industry needs and available training,” said Kevin Nilsen, President and CEO of ECO Canada.

Through this partnership, Mohawk College will be responsible for course development, delivery, and program management, while ECO Canada will provide National Occupational Standards, marketing, and support for certification and employment resources. The programs will feature stand-alone micro-credentials, certificates, and pathways to diplomas and bachelor's degrees, tailored to meet the needs of both new entrants and seasoned professionals in the environmental workforce.

“This collaboration aligns with Mohawk College's mission to provide high-quality education that prepares learners to be leaders in the workforce of the future,” said Cebert Adamson, Vice President, Academic, Mohawk College.“The environmental sector presents a significant opportunity for job growth and career advancement, and our partnership with ECO Canada will ensure that Canadians have access to the skills and training required to succeed.”

The partnership will also introduce newly created course curriculum which will serve the current and future needs of the environmental industry, positioning the partners as the providers of premier workforce solutions for the environmental sector. The initiative aims to meet both individual career goals and the broader societal priorities of sustainability and environmental stewardship.

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

