Myeloid Therapeutics To Participate In Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date
11/13/2024 4:17:05 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical-stage immunology company advancing RNA therapeutics to conquer cancer, announced today its participation at the
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place November 19-21, 2024. Company management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and B2B meetings during the conference.
About Myeloid Therapeutics
Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology company,
engineering cutting-edge RNA technology to program immune cells to combat cancer and other deadly diseases. Myeloid is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
For additional information, please visit,
and follow us on
LinkedIn
and
X/Twitter . For collaborative interests, write to [email protected] .
Investor Contact
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
[email protected]
SOURCE Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN13112024003732001241ID1108883378
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.