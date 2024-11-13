عربي


Myeloid Therapeutics To Participate In Jefferies London Healthcare Conference


11/13/2024 4:17:05 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical-stage immunology company advancing RNA therapeutics to conquer cancer, announced today its participation at the
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place November 19-21, 2024. Company management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and B2B meetings during the conference.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology company,
engineering cutting-edge RNA technology to program immune cells to combat cancer and other deadly diseases. Myeloid is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

For additional information, please visit,

Investor Contact
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
[email protected]

SOURCE Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc.

PR Newswire

