The Oncology Institute Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

79.9% increase in Dispensary segment revenue compared to prior year quarter

Welcomed Rob Carter, as our new Chief Financial Officer

3 new capitation contracts signed across 2 states including both medical and radiation oncology services, which brings to 13 our 2024 newly signed capitation contracts

Started second capitation contract in Florida directly with a health plan partner, bringing total estimated Medicare Advantage lives to 27,000 in this state

Achieved certification to start radiopharmaceutical therapy in California, one of the few community-based centers to offer this outside of the hospital setting

Opened first two clinics in Oregon, in Portland and Salem, aligned to first capitation contract start in this state 6% reduction in SG&A expenses and revenue increase of 21.8% compared to prior year quarter

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights



Consolidated revenue of $99.9 million, an increase of 21.8% from $82.0 million in the prior year quarter

Gross profit of $14.4 million, a decrease of 10.1% compared to the prior year quarter, and gross margin of 14.4%, a decrease from 19.5% in the prior year quarter

Net loss of $16.1 million compared to net loss of $17.4 million for the prior year quarter

Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share of $(0.18) compared to $(0.19) for the prior year quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $(8.2) million compared to $(5.3) million for the prior year quarter Cash and cash equivalents of $47.4 million as of September 30, 2024

Management Commentary

Daniel Virnich, CEO of TOI, commented, "We are pleased to report strong results for the third quarter of 2024, which reflect our continued focus on growth, operational efficiency, and delivering value to our customers and shareholders. During this period, we continued to break monthly fill records for our oral drug revenue. We recorded a revenue increase of 21.8% compared to prior year quarter, while further reducing SG&A. Our performance underscores the effectiveness of our strategy and the commitment of our team, particularly as we navigate a dynamic environment."

Third Quarter 2024 Results (for the three months ended September 30, 2024)

Consolidated revenue for Q3 2024 was $99.9 million, an increase of 21.8% compared to Q3 2023, and a 1.3% increase compared to Q2 2024.

Revenue for patient services was $49.8 million, down 7.2% compared to Q3 2023. Dispensary revenue increased 79.9% compared to Q3 2023 primarily due to an increase in the number of filled prescriptions for our California pharmacy. Clinical trials & other revenue increased by 20.5% compared to Q3 2023 primarily due to an increase in California Proposition 56 revenue and TOI Clinical Research revenue.

Gross profit in Q3 2024 was $14.4 million, a decrease of 10.1% compared to Q3 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by ongoing cost management fluctuations and DIR fee run out of oral and IV drugs. Gross profit is calculated by subtracting direct costs of patient services, dispensary, and clinical trials and other from consolidated revenues.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses in Q3 2024 were $26.6 million or 26.7% of revenue, compared with $28.2 million, or 34.4% of revenue, in Q3 2023. During Q3 2024, share-based compensation expense was $2.4 million. The decrease in SG&A expenses was due to a re-alignment and negotiations with our vendors and a decrease in share-based compensation expense of approximately $2.3 million compared to the same quarter prior year.

Net loss for Q3 2024 was $16.1 million, a decrease of $1.3 million compared to Q3 2023 primarily due to a change in the fair value of derivative liabilities of $20 thousand resulting in a gain in Q3 2024 as compared to $1.5 million loss in Q3 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(8.2) million, a decrease of $2.9 million compared to Q3 2023, primarily due to a decrease in gross profit.

Nine Months ended 2024 Results (for the nine months ended September 30, 2024)

Consolidated revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $293.1 million, an increase of 22.9% compared to the same period prior year.

Revenue for patient services in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $154.7 million, down 1.7% compared to the same period prior year. Dispensary revenue increased 73.6% compared to the same period prior year due to an increase in the number of filled prescriptions related to our California pharmacy. Clinical trials & other revenue increased by 25.8% compared to the same period prior year primarily due to an increase in California Proposition 56 revenue and TOI Clinical Research revenue.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $39.4 million, a decrease of 12.9% compared to the same period prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by ongoing cost management fluctuations. Gross profit is calculated by subtracting direct costs of patient services, dispensary, and clinical trials and other from consolidated revenues.

SG&A expenses for nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $83.0 million or 28.3% of revenue, compared with $85.8 million or 36.0% of revenue, for the same period prior year. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, share-based compensation expense was $9.9 million compared to $13.7 million for the same period of 2023.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $51.5 million, a decrease of $12.8 million compared to the same period prior year, primarily due to a $16.9 million goodwill impairment for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 that did not occur in the same period of 2024, partially offset by the change in the fair value of derivative liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(27.8) million, a decrease of $8.2 million compared to the same period prior year, primarily due to a decrease in gross profit.

Review of Strategic Alternatives

TOI has completed its review of strategic, financial, and operational alternatives. After a thorough and careful assessment of a range of options, the Company's Board of Directors has determined that the best course of action is to continue with its current strategic plan. This decision reflects the Board's confidence in the Company's core strengths, market position, and growth potential in light of our recent positive business development activity.

About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.9 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With nearly 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 72 clinic locations and growing. TOI also provides some management services to an additional 14 independent oncology practices. TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit

