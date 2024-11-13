AEON Biopharma Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update

– Plan to initiate comparative analytical studies anticipated in Q4 2024 subject to available resources –

– 351(k) regulatory pathway offers potential to bring ABP-450 to the U.S. under a single approval for all of BOTOX's currently approved and future therapeutic indications –

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, Inc. (“AEON” or the“Company”) (NYSE: AEON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a botulinum toxin complex for the treatment of multiple therapeutic indications, announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and provided a business update.

“We are making significant progress advancing our biosimilar development program for ABP-450 under the 351(K) regulatory pathway utilizing BOTOX as the reference product. The next key step in this program is the initiation of our planned primary comparative analytical studies, which are scheduled to start in the coming weeks. Once we have the data from these studies, we can complete the primary comparative analytical assessment, which the FDA will use to evaluate and determine the next steps for the program. This is an exciting time for the company as we work towards executing a regulatory pathway that could allow us to bring ABP-450 to the U.S. market for all of BOTOX's currently approved and future therapeutic indications under a single FDA approval,” commented Marc Forth, AEON's President and Chief Executive Officer.“As we evaluate our path forward, the single biggest limitation for the Company remains our current capital resources. We are evaluating all available options that would allow the AEON team to execute the current regulatory strategy for ABP-450.”

Recent Clinical and Corporate Highlights



Development plan for ABP-450 utilizing 351(k) regulatory pathway for biosimilars - Based on the formal minutes received from a Biosimilar Initial Advisory (BIA) Meeting in the third quarter of 2024 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection as a biosimilar utilizing BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA) as the reference product, the Company believes it is aligned with the FDA on the initial key requirements in the development 351(k) regulatory pathway and next steps.



Actively planning primary comparative analytical studies to fulfill the standard regulatory requirements for a comparative analytical assessment (CAA), which are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to securing capital resources. Plan to hold a Biosimilar Biological Product Development (BPD) Type 2 meeting with FDA in 2025 to discuss the outcome from these studies and determine the next steps in development.



About AEON Biopharma

AEON is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection, or ABP-450, for debilitating medical conditions, with an initial focus on the neurosciences market. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex that is currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus under the name Jeuveau. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP, in a facility that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and European Medicines Agency. The product is approved as a biosimilar in Mexico and India. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. The Company has built a highly experienced management team with specific experience in biopharmaceutical and botulinum toxin development and commercialization. To learn more about AEON, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or AEON's future financial or operating performance. For example, statements regarding meetings with the FDA, the timing of primary comparative analytical studies, and potential determination that ABP-450 is highly similar to the reference product for currently approved and future therapeutic indications are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "plan", "possible", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by AEON and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AEON or others; (ii) AEON's future capital requirements; (iii) AEON's ability to raise financing in the future; (iv) AEON's ability to continue to meet continued stock exchange listing standards; (v) the possibility that AEON may be adversely affected by other economic, business, regulatory, and/or competitive factors; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at .

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. AEON does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

+1 212 915 2577

...

Source: AEON Biopharma