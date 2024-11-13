Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Changes To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the“Company” or“PINE”) today announced that Jeffrey S. Yarckin has notified the Company of his resignation from the Company's Board of Directors, effective November 8, 2024. The Company today also announced the appointment of Brenna A. Wadleigh to the Company's Board of Directors, effective November 8, 2024. “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Jeff for his service to PINE,” said Andrew Richardson, Chairman of the Board of PINE.“Jeff has played an important role in the Company's growth and success.” “I'm honored to have served on the Board for these past five years,” said Yarckin.“I want to thank the PINE team for their commitment and support, and I look forward to the Company's continued success in the years to come.” “We are very pleased that Brenna is joining the Board,” Richardson continued.“Brenna is an accomplished business leader in the commercial real estate industry, with extensive experience in multiple sectors and asset types. We look forward to benefitting from her expertise, guidance and insights.” “I'm excited to work with the rest of the Board and the PINE management team to provide guidance and oversight to enable the Company's continued growth and success,” said Wadleigh. Ms. Wadleigh has served as Chief Executive Officer of N3 Real Estate since 2015. N3 Real Estate is a real estate development and investment firm based in Southlake, Texas that acquires, develops and manages retail properties across the U.S. Ms. Wadleigh currently serves in various roles with Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) and is the President of the College of Business Advisory Board of the University of Texas at Arlington. Prior to joining N3 Real Estate as President in 2007, Ms. Wadleigh served in various roles at Crescent Real Estate Equities, a publicly traded REIT based in Fort Worth, Texas, from 1998 to 2007. Ms. Wadleigh earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas at Arlington and is a Certified Public Accountant in Texas. About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Contact: Philip R. Mays Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer (407) 904-3324 ...



Safe Harbor

