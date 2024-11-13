Partsol Secures $17.5 Million In Capital To Expand Cognitive AI Software And Infrastructure

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Partsol, a leader in Cognitive AI and developer of the proprietary Absolute Truth algorithms, has successfully closed a $17.5 million funding round. This investment will support the expansion of software and infrastructure and accelerate product development as
Partsol redefines traditional due diligence.
Continue Reading
Marc
Jay
Bern,
Senior Partner
and
Founder of
Marc
Jay
Bern
& Partners,
LLP,
stated, "Initially, I was very skeptical of using
AI in my legal practice-particularly after early uses were sanctioned because of its unreliability. However, Partsol's system, which discovers
Absolute Truth,
has
instead
performed
powerfully
for
jury
selection
and
discovery,
and
was
a
major
factor in a recent large win." Bern continued, "As an investor and client, I am thrilled about Partsol's potential to transform the legal industry and beyond."
Partsol's Cognitive
AI technology advances problem-solving capabilities by leveraging an extensive array of analytical methodologies rooted in operational research and over 10,000 mental
models. Unlike
Generative
AI,
which
replicates
human
creativity
through data
generation, Cognitive
AI analyzes and cross-references vast datasets to deliver precisely targeted insights
that enable sharper, data-driven decision-making. Cognitive
AI is the next evolution to Generative
AI.
"This capital raise marks a pivotal milestone for Partsol," said Darryl Williams, CEO of Partsol. "With this infusion of resources, we are positioned to scale our solutions globally, fundamentally reshaping the financial and legal services landscape. Our Absolute Truth algorithms push AI boundaries to provide businesses worldwide with unparalleled precision and insight."
About
Partsol
Partsol, a Partnership Solutions International company, is dedicated to advancing Cognitive AI. Leveraging its proprietary Absolute Truth algorithms, Partsol equips organizations with precise, predictive insights that empower confident, data-informed decisions. To learn more, visit
Partsol or connect with Partsol on LinkedIn.
Contact
Teresa Salinas Marketing Director
[email protected]
400
N.
Ashley Drive,
Ste.
300,
Tampa,
FL
SOURCE Partsol
