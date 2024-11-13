Partsol Secures $17.5 Million In Capital To Expand Cognitive AI Software And Infrastructure

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Partsol, a leader in Cognitive AI and developer of the proprietary Absolute Truth algorithms, has successfully closed a $17.5 million funding round. This will support the expansion of software and infrastructure and accelerate product development as

Partsol redefines traditional due diligence.

Marc

Jay

Bern,

Senior Partner

and

Founder of

Marc

Jay

Bern

& Partners,

LLP,

stated, "Initially, I was very skeptical of using

AI in my legal practice-particularly after early uses were sanctioned because of its unreliability. However, Partsol's system, which discovers

Absolute Truth,

has

instead

performed

powerfully

for

jury

selection

and

discovery,

and

was

a

major

factor in a recent large win." Bern continued, "As an investor and client, I am thrilled about Partsol's potential to transform the legal industry and beyond."

Partsol's Cognitive

AI technology advances problem-solving capabilities by leveraging an extensive array of analytical methodologies rooted in operational research and over 10,000 mental

models. Unlike

Generative

AI,

which

replicates

human

creativity

through data

generation, Cognitive

AI analyzes and cross-references vast datasets to deliver precisely targeted insights

that enable sharper, data-driven decision-making. Cognitive

AI is the next evolution to Generative

AI.

"This capital raise marks a pivotal milestone for Partsol," said Darryl Williams, CEO of Partsol. "With this infusion of resources, we are positioned to scale our solutions globally, fundamentally reshaping the financial and legal services landscape. Our Absolute Truth algorithms push AI boundaries to provide businesses worldwide with unparalleled precision and insight."

About

Partsol

Partsol, a Partnership Solutions International company, is dedicated to advancing Cognitive AI. Leveraging its proprietary Absolute Truth algorithms, Partsol equips organizations with precise, predictive insights that empower confident, data-informed decisions. To learn more, visit

Partsol or connect with Partsol on LinkedIn.

Contact

Teresa Salinas Marketing Director

[email protected]

400

N.

Ashley Drive,

Ste.

300,

Tampa,

FL

SOURCE Partsol

