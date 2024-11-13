Writesea And Oakton College Introduce AI Job Search Skills Course To Boost Employability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DES PLAINES, Ill.

, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakton College is excited to announce the launch of a new course in partnership with WriteSea , a leading AI-powered career services suite that enhances student outcomes with personalized job search support. The course, titled CIS 102 - Job Search Principles and Tools, is set to begin in March 2025 as part of the college's ongoing efforts to enhance students' career readiness.

This 1-credit hour course was funded by the Illinois Community College Board Trades school grant and offers a unique combination of lectures and hands-on labs. During the lecture sessions, students will develop a solid foundation in job search strategies, gaining insight into key skills such as interview preparation, salary negotiation, resume writing, and cover letter customization. The lab portion introduces WriteSea's innovative Job Search Genius platform, providing students with the tools they need to create professional resumes, tailor their applications, practice interview techniques, and develop salary negotiation strategies.

Hands-On Learning and Real-World Skills

Students will have the opportunity to directly engage with the platform, allowing them to develop real-time job-search skills. By the end of the course, participants will be better equipped to navigate the competitive job market with confidence. The course focuses on practical, accessible strategies that cater to today's fast-paced employment landscape.

"We are proud to offer this course as part of our commitment to student success," said Ragaa Abdallah, Chair of Computer Technologies and Information Systems at Oakton College. "Our collaboration with WriteSea enables us to provide students with essential career tools that will help them stand out in their job search."

A Major Milestone for WriteSea!

Brandon Mitchell, CEO of WriteSea, stated, "This is WriteSea's first official implementation into an academic classroom setting, marking a significant milestone for our company. After assisting thousands of college students through our software, we are now partnering with an academic institution to integrate WriteSea as a critical tool for students to complete their program successfully. It's incredibly rewarding to see our platform being used directly in the classroom, helping shape the future workforce by providing them with the career tools they need to thrive."

Ragaa Abdallah, Chair of Computer Technologies and Information Systems at Oakton College stated, "The Job Search Principles and Tools course is expected to be integrated into Oakton's Computer Information Systems (CIS) degrees and certificates, with potential plans to expand into other career and technical education (CTE) programs."

Enrollment and Course Information

Enrollment for the course opens on November 15, 2024. The course will be offered as an 8-week, late-start class beginning March 17, 2025. Oakton College encourages students from all disciplines to enroll and take advantage of this career-building opportunity.

For more information or to register, please email [email protected] .

About WriteSea:

WriteSea is a minority-owned leader in the online recruitment marketplace dedicated to reshaping the future of personal branding in the job-seeking landscape. Through innovative solutions, WriteSea empowers job seekers from diverse backgrounds with affordable, AI-driven personal branding tools, ensuring a level playing field in the competitive world of online recruitment. For more information about how WriteSea serves colleges and universities globally, please visit WriteSea's website .

About Oakton College:

Founded in 1969, Oakton College is located in Illinois. The College serves 17 in-district communities from Des Plaines (west) to Evanston (east) on two campuses, Des Plaines and Skokie, as well as online. Students can choose from 130+ associate degree and certificate programs and 100+ short-term (completion in one semester or less) career-focused programs, including health careers, manufacturing and information technology. Oakton places great value on embracing diversity and advancing equity and there are 50+ languages spoken on Oakton's campuses. For more information, please visit Oakton's website.



Media Contacts:

Anthony Alegrete, WriteSea

[email protected]

SOURCE WriteSea

