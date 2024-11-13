Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification And Public Disclosure Of Transactions By Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Date
11/13/2024 3:15:53 PM
| Company Announcement
No. 62/2024
Copenhagen, 13 November 2024
Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Thomas Thomsen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
Member of the Board of Directors, employee-elected
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| DKK 96.00
| 1,500 shares
| DKK 92.50
| 1,000 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,500 shares
Total price: DKK 236,500
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-11-13
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen: XCSE
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations and Communications,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or ...
About Scandinavian Tobacco Group
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit
