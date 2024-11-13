(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Academic Labs Secures $3.2M to Revolutionize Educational Resource Sharing with Web3, $AAX Listing by 11th Nov 2024



Academic Labs, an EdTech project leveraging Web3 to empower students and content creators, has recently completed its first fundraising round, raising an impressive $3.2 million. The round was led by HTX Ventures, UOB Ventures Management, Signum Fund, Widus Partner, and DWF Ventures, along with several other prestigious institutions. In addition to the funding, Academic Labs has been selected for incubation by the Asia Token Fund and the Blockchain For Goods association under Bybit Web3.







The project has also unveiled partnerships with over 20 leading Web3 projects and institutions, granting Academic Labs access to a combined community of more than 2 million users.

The successful fundraising marks a new chapter for Academic Labs, signaling further expansion of its ecosystem and continuous development of its platform and products. The team has announced that details on new products, token airdrops, and token listings will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Mission of Academic Labs

Academic Labs is an EduFi project aiming to increase the efficiency of value exchange in today's online education world.

"High platform fees, lack of incentives for learning and teaching, and insufficient involvement of learner communities in shaping the platforms are the challenges we're determined to overcome," asserts Kingston Kwek, the founder and CVO of Academic Labs. "By harnessing the power of Web3 technology, we're not just solving these problems; we're creating a new paradigm for education – one that is truly decentralized, community-driven, and accessible to all."

To address these challenges, Academic Labs introduces Web3 technology to return platform ownership to learners and educators. By allowing users to take part in the platform, Academic Labs achieves a community-driven approach in deciding the content and functions to be launched, thereby maximizing the efficiency of knowledge sharing. The platform operates without fees, empowering users to truly decide what knowledge they want to acquire.

Academic Labs uses tokenomics to make learning affordable, aligning with the UN's goal of quality education. Its Gamification and SocialFi features have boosted user growth fivefold this year, making learning fun and engaging. Beyond online, Academic Labs has partnered with universities in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Vietnam, and has launched courses with Cornell Blockchain, integrating blockchain education globally.

The First EduFi Project on Solana

Academic Labs is the first EduFi project to launch on Solana, a high-performance blockchain with a highly praised DeFi and AI ecosystem.

"Choosing to build on Solana was a strategic decision driven by our commitment to delivering the best possible user experience," says Ryan, the CMO of Academic Labs and a dedicated contributor to the Solana community. "Solana's high-performance, comprehensive ecosystem, and vibrant community align perfectly with our mission to make education more accessible, engaging, and rewarding for learners worldwide."

The synergy between Academic Labs and the Solana chain goes beyond just culture; it also extends to their core driving forces. Recently, Academic Labs launched multiple livestreams and courses about crypto trading, capitalizing on Solana's strong ecosystem in this area. The team believes that the trading narrative on Solana is an excellent way to bring Web2 users into Web3, which aligns with their values.

As the first EduFi project on Solana, Academic Labs is well-positioned for its upcoming listing. The project has already achieved significant milestones, including 100,000 registered users, a 250,000-strong community, and 5,000 Daily Active Users (DAU). These achievements demonstrate the growing demand for Web3-powered educational solutions and the potential for Academic Labs to make a lasting impact in the space.

The Road Ahead

With the successful completion of its first fundraising round and the establishment of key partnerships, Academic Labs is poised for rapid growth and expansion. The team is currently focusing on several key initiatives to further enhance the platform and deliver even greater value to its users.

In the coming weeks, Academic Labs will distribute its first round of token airdrops, rewarding early adopters and active community members for their support. The project will also move forward with its highly-anticipated token listing, providing an opportunity for a wider range of investors to participate in the Academic Labs ecosystem.

In addition to these milestone events, the team is hard at work on Platform Updates 2.0, which will introduce a host of new features and functionalities designed to enrich the learning experience and foster greater collaboration among users. The launch of a second product is also on the horizon, demonstrating Academic Labs' commitment to continuous innovation and growth.

As Academic Labs continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the Web3 education space, it is well-positioned to become a leading force in the industry. With its innovative approach, strong partnerships, and dedicated team, Academic Labs is poised to revolutionize the way educational resources are shared and consumed, empowering learners and creators alike to achieve their full potential.

"Our vision for the future is to seamlessly empower everyone's lifelong learning journey," explains Terry Tan, the CEO of Academic Labs. "We believe that in the digital era, the ability to truly understand users' backgrounds will be essential for all developers, with education and skill-related data being the most significant components. Academic Labs aims to be the platform where individuals own and control their education data via decentralized identities, unlocking new possibilities for personalized learning and career growth."

As Academic Labs approaches its listing on Gate on 11th Nov 2024, and updates its platform, it will welcome more users and audiences, bringing it closer to its ultimate goal of revolutionizing global online education.

About Academic Labs

Academic Labs is the first EduFi ecosystem to enhance personalization and ownership in sharing knowledge and skills on Solana. The project focuses on using social and gamified elements of education to empower both learners and educators and foster growth together.

