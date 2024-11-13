Army Chief Meets US National Defence University Delegation On Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 13 (Petra) – Chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Huneiti welcomed on Wednesday a delegation of the US National Defence University at the Jordan HQ on cooperation.Huneiti and the delegates discussed a range of topics of mutual interest in military and defence cooperation. He emphasised the value of leveraging the research, studies and expertise produced by the National Defence University.The delegation was briefed on the ongoing modernisation and development efforts within the Jordanian military, particularly in response to the region's current and evolving security challenges.Huneiti discussed strengthening the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, urging continued international cooperation to ensure global security and peace.Members of the US delegation expressed appreciation for Jordan's "pivotal" role in promoting stability and security in the region, highlighting the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II in advancing peace and regional security initiatives.