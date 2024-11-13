ALLCITY NETWORK LAUNCHES A NEW GENERATION OF LOCAL SPORTS TALK WITH STREAMING CHANNELS ON THE ROKU CHANNEL, SAMSUNG TV PLUS AND XFINITY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLCITY Network, a leading digital sports company, today announced the multi-market launch of new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, bringing the best in local sports talk to free streaming and further establishing ALLCITY as the future of local sports media. The channels, which offer local sports content in Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia and Phoenix, are available on leading free streaming platforms TV Plus, The Roku Channel, and for Xfinity customers to enjoy on X1 and the Xfinity Stream app. These launches represent the first streaming channels dedicated to local sports to be introduced on any of these three leading platforms.

ALLCITY's streaming local sports channels are available as follows starting today:



CHGO is available nationally on The Roku Channel and at , for Xfinity customers on X1 on channel 4074, and in Chicago on Samsung TV Plus on channel 2348



PHLY is available nationally on The Roku Channel and at , for Xfinity customers on X1 on channel 4073, and in Philadelphia on Samsung TV Plus on channel 2348



DNVR is available nationally at , for Xfinity customers on X1 on channel 4072 and in Denver on Samsung TV Plus on channel 2348

PHNX is available nationally at and in Phoenix on Samsung TV Plus on channel 2348

These channels as well as

ALLCITY's newest network, DLLS, will be available on additional platforms in the coming months.



"Our mission has always been to build the most engaged communities of diehard sports fans," said Brandon Spano, CEO of ALLCITY Network . "This launch brings our unique brand of local sports coverage to even more fans, deepening our commitment to the cities we serve and providing new opportunities for our brand partners to connect with a highly engaged and valuable audience."

"As we continue to expand our sports offering, we're thrilled to partner with ALLCITY Network to bring local sports coverage to The Roku Channel for the first time," said Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports, Roku Media. "We're excited to offer our audience an easy and free way to keep up with their city's teams."

"Partnering with ALLCITY to launch local sports channels on Samsung TV Plus means more free, daily sports content at fans' fingertips. We're delivering on our promise to bring the best in live programming to local sports communities," says Sarah Nelson, Head of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at Samsung TV Plus . "This collaboration helps Samsung TV Plus give fans deeper connections to the sports and teams they love."

ALLCITY's coverage is available today in five markets, with city-specific channels CHGO, DLLS, DNVR, PHLY, and PHNX. These channels collectively provide over 7,500 hours of daily live sports content each year and are already home to the top shows for most teams in their respective markets. Shows will be available live daily on these channels and accompanied by a mix of local sports news, analysis, entertainment, and community-driven programming to provide a 24/7 experience for the local sports fan. With the launch of these streaming talk sports channels, ALLCITY is further positioning its shows as the best and most widely available local sports content.

ALLCITY's expansion comes at a pivotal moment in the evolving landscape of local sports media. While the passion for sports is at an all-time high, fans are consuming content in different ways - they are less likely to read traditional newspapers, listen to the radio or watch legacy regional sports networks, and are shifting to view and listen on digital, social and streaming platforms.

ALLCITY provides high-quality localized content across these new platforms in addition to in-person experiences, ensuring fans are always connected to their favorite teams and their team communities. With this growth and its recent $12 million investment led by TEGNA, the company is poised to capture an even larger share of the burgeoning local sports market.

ABOUT ALLCITY NETWORK

ALLCITY Network is reimagining local sports coverage, delivering daily, team-specific shows available across streaming video, podcast, social and other digital platforms. Launched in 2019 in Denver, ALLCITY has since expanded to Phoenix, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Dallas and its portfolio now includes 30+ daily shows across the country. ALLCITY's recent Series B was led by public broadcast company TEGNA. In addition to media products, ALLCITY Network reaches fans with original custom apparel lines and community-driven events, such as tailgates and watch parties. For more information about ALLCITY Network, visit .

