Andersen Global Adds M&A And Investment Banking Capabilities To Platform In South Africa

Operating for over two decades, Merchantec Capital offers a diverse range of services, including mergers and acquisitions advisory, valuations, equity and debt capital raising services, corporate governance, JSE equity and debt sponsor services, research, and wealth management. The firm works with public companies, large corporations, privately-owned businesses, management teams, and private equity firms, providing strategic solutions that meet both local and international business needs.

“Providing objective, one-stop solutions for clients has been a key objective and driving force behind our growth to date,” shared Executive Director Marcel Goncalves.“This collaboration with Andersen Global enables us to continue to serve clients objectively and expands our reach to assist clients with cross-border transactions and global growth strategies.”

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz said,“Merchantec Capital's depth of experience and strategic approach to serving clients aligns with our organization's commitment to delivering best-in-class service worldwide. Their team also brings a wealth of expertise in local and international regulations, making them a key addition as we continue to expand our capabilities in Africa.”

