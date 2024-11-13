Aker ASA: 2024 Employee Share Purchase Program

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA ("Aker") has today carried out its employee share purchase program for the year. Participants in the share purchase program were offered a discount of 20 per cent on the closing share price as of 13 November 2024. Hence, each participant paid NOK 443.20 per share. All shares will be locked in for a period of three years from delivery of the shares, during which the employees will not be able to sell the shares.

The following persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Aker have purchased shares:

-

Svein Oskar Stoknes has acquired 1,400 shares. Mr. Stoknes' total shareholding in Aker after the acquisition will be 11,400 shares.

- Lene Landøy has acquired 1,000 shares. Mrs. Landøy's total shareholding in Aker after the acquisition will be 1,911 shares.

- Charlotte Håkonsen has acquired 500 shares. Mrs. Håkonsen's total shareholding in Aker after the acquisition will be 2,493 shares.

- Christina Chappell Schartum has acquired 162 shares. Mrs. Schartum's total shareholding in Aker after the acquisition will be 795 shares.

- Fredrik Berge has acquired 250 shares. Mr. Berge's total shareholding in Aker after the acquisition will be 630 shares.

Please see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in

Aker in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Aker sold a total of 10,480 own shares in connection with the program. Following the transactions, Aker will hold 14,745 own shares.

Investor contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

Tel: +47 45 03 20 90

E-mail: [email protected]



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5 -12.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4066028

The following files are available for download: